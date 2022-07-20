ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Early voting underway in East Tennessee

WBIR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are 662 people running...

www.wbir.com

elizabethton.com

Tennessee early voting; voters face lengthy ballots

(TNNS) The Volunteer State ranks poorly in the U.S. for its overall lack of voter participation. Over the last decade, critics say the poor turnout is partly a result of regular purges of the voter rolls, new registration requirements, and the state’s restrictive voting laws that create unnecessary barriers.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Red sand found in sidewalk cracks in East Tennessee, here’s why

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Red sand has been popping up in sidewalk cracks across East Tennessee as a result of a project from a local human trafficking coalition. The Red Sand Project hosted by the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking aims to highlight human trafficking in the United States and occurs annually throughout the third week of July. Volunteers from across the nation gather together in cities and fill cracks of sidewalks with red sand, according to event officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Gallery: East Tennessee storms cause damage, flooding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Overnight storms caused flooding for some and left damage across East Tennessee. Cameras captured some strong moments of the storm and its aftermath. The WATE 6 Storm Team reported storms and heavy rain reaching around 30 mph. The Powell and Clinton areas saw up to...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

TDEC Awards Tennessee Tire Recycling Grant of $750,000 to Lebanon, TN Company

LEBANON – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a grant of $750,000 for Tennessee Tire Recycling (TTR) in Lebanon from the state’s Tire Environmental Act Program. TTR, a division of Rockwood Sustainable Solutions, will provide matching funds of $914,170 and use the grant for...
LEBANON, TN
cbs19news

Tennessee wall-climber convicted in breach of U.S. Capitol

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- A Tennessee business owner who scaled a wall outside the U.S. Capitol has been convicted of five charges connected to the attack. The Justice Department said in a statement that 38-year-old Matthew Bledsoe of Olive Branch, Mississippi, was found guilty Thursday of one felony and four misdemeanors.
MEMPHIS, TN
wvlt.tv

Five horses nursed back to health by Horse Haven of Tennessee

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Horse Haven of Tennessee officials posted on Facebook Friday to celebrate the success story of five horses recovered in an animal cruelty case. “As an organization, we have spent 285 days of loving on, caring for, grooming, feeding, helping them stand and nursing these five horses back to health!” the organization official said.
TENNESSEE STATE
tbinewsroom.com

Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Knoxville, Nashville, and Jackson

TBI CONTRACT ANALYST – INT. Enters and monitors contract accounts payables ensuring all appropriate accounting strings and supporting documentation are submitted. Notifies TBI Professional Standards Unit (PSU) that Special Contract Requests have been approved and contracts can be completed for drafting and signatures. Monitors the approval process of contracts and notifies appropriate stakeholders to ensure process efficiency and continuity. Tracks and informs appropriate stakeholders of contract expiration dates. Collects data for TBI customized reports for management and internal stakeholders (e.g., annual temporary employee reports, legislative budget reports, etc.). Submits and notifies internal and external stakeholders of fully executed contracts. Establishes and maintains the official contract record to meet record retention requirements. Completes contract summary sheets to ensure accuracy and compliance with the State of Tennessee. Monitors vendor Attestation and insurance updates to determine compliance with contracts.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

CWD case confirmed in West Tennessee deer

The CWD-positive confirmation classifies Dyer County positive and Obion and Lake counties are now also classified as a high-risk CWD counties due to the location of the deer within 10 miles.
WJHL

CDC: COVID spread is high in these 4 Northeast Tennessee counties

(WJHL) — Four out of seven Northeast Tennessee counties found their way back onto the CDC’s radar due to high spread rates of the novel coronavirus. According to a tool on the CDC’s website that shows community levels by county, Carter, Greene, Washington and Unicoi counties have a high level of spread. Health officials urge […]
UNICOI, TN
tnledger.com

Tennessee tourism takes a detour

Pandemic, state push visitors to rural areas in need of a real break. Tennessee tourism is surging back to pre-pandemic levels, which is good news for the major metro areas that spend millions to draw in visitors, as well as the state, which depends on sales taxes to fund its annual budget.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Blood donors needed in race to save lives in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The blood supply in Middle Tennessee is critically low and the race to save lives is on. Officials with Blood Assurance are asking residents to start their engines and drive to their nearest donation center to give the gift of life. The nonprofit has announced...
TENNESSEE STATE
Advocate Andy

Southern Christian Coalition Calls Out Senators Blackburn, Hagerty over January 6th Events

Group notes Tennessee's Senators continue to peddle "Big Lie" about 2020 election. The Southern Christian Coalition is taking Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to task for revelations during the latest January 6th Committee hearing that both were called by former President Trump as he attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The group says that the Senators should be held to account for their actions that day and for continuing to perpetuate the "Big Lie" that the election was stolen.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Following confusion, TWRA extends deadline in waterfowl blind drawing

UPDATE (July 22nd):. After learning nearly 1,000 people would be disqualified in the recent waterfowl blind drawing due to a change in the procedure, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has decided to reopen the application process, extending the deadline to midnight (CDT) Sunday, July 24. The change this year requires...
TENNESSEE STATE

