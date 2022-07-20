ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Normal seeing interest in apartment complex projects

By WGLT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo far this year, the Town of Normal has approved plans for 80 new single-family homes to help address a 4,000-unit housing shortage in Bloomington-Normal. But City Manager Pam Reece said those have all been within existing subdivisions and don't address a lack of upscale apartments — until...

Central Illinois Proud

Business owners react to new parking lot in warehouse district

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Business owners are reacting after a nearly four-acre lot was purchased by the City of Peoria for a new parking lot in the warehouse district. “It’s about time!” said Gone Axe Throwing owner, Matthew Ruder. The public parking lot will be constructed on...
PEORIA, IL
Cash windfall for Illinois farm town

Hundreds of workers are given six-figure checks. There’s an unfortunate history of small towns being crushed when a major industry is sold and the new owners sell off the pieces and close the business. That was not the case in Arthur, Illinois, population 2,180. When KKR, a private equity company, sold the C.H.R. Overhead Door Company in Arthur for $3 billion, the proceeds were shared with the company’s several hundred employees. Checks for hourly workers average $175,000, with many longtime employees receiving over $750,000. Village president Rod Randall tells WGN’s Steve Alexander there’s a lot more going on in Arthur besides C.H.I. Along with another major employer, kitchen cabinet maker MasterCraft, there’s a vibrant tourist business thanks to the nearby Amish community, the oldest and largest in Illinois. And some of the richest farmland in the world grows corn and soybeans outside the boundaries of the central Illinois town.
ARTHUR, IL
Langfelder Picks New Economic Development Director

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder has finally moved to fill the long-vacant position of city economic development coordinator. The Illinois Times reports Langfelder has chosen retired banker Lynne Wooden to fill the spot that’s been empty since the mayor fired Val Yazell more than a year ago. Wooden inherits a number of big issues, including downtown development and the fate of the Wyndham City Centre.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

What will the City of Peoria do with the newly purchased lot?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria purchased new land in the Warehouse District for additional parking. “It’s good news for Peoria, it’s an old subdivision being redone,” said JP Companies president, Pat Sullivan. The nearly four-acre lot is now in the hands of the...
PEORIA, IL
New bargain outlet coming to Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - One of the nation’s fastest growing retailers is making its way to Peoria. Ollie’s is a bargain outlet that’s set to come to Peoria in September. This year, the retailer is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The company initially started in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Apprenticeship application open Local 649

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Whether it’s the roads you travel on, the bridges you cross, the tunnels you...
PEORIA, IL
Rivian CEO: No layoffs coming to Normal plant

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Staff cuts will not be happening at the Rivian plant in Normal. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe confirmed to WMBD Thursday afternoon the company will not be laying off any employees working at the Normal plant. Thursday’s update comes after Bloomberg reported Rivian was considering laying...
Dozens participate in Peoria Peace Walk

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Members of the community went for a walk through Peoria Saturday morning to promote peace. The event was put on by Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice. The peace walk was meant to show the community that there were people who cared and were trying to help with the neighborhood violence.
PEORIA, IL
Rivian may spare Normal plant from layoffs

NORMAL, Ill. – The Rivian Automotive plant in Bloomington-Normal may have been saved from the job-cutting ax for now. A Peoria TV station reports Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe says the plant will not bear the brunt of any layoffs right now. Rivian sent WMBD News an e-mail distributed to...
NORMAL, IL
Fire destroys Red River Farms shed

EUREKA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The business posted a photo to Facebook of the farm’s main shed in an inferno. The Red River Farms main shed housed the owners farm shop and all of their market freezers, egg washing station, donut fryer among other things. Due to the...
EUREKA, IL
“Not safe for use”

Following a parent meeting Wednesday night, Springfield Lutheran High School Interim, Principal Zack Klug, had this update on accommodations for students in the fall. “We have come to an agreement with another ministry in town. Springfield First Church of the Nazarene, over on the south side, will be able to house us for the temporary time, however long that might be.”
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Destination Illinois: Caterpillar Visitors Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Caterpillar Visitors Center is located on the Peoria Riverfront, near the Peoria Riverfront Museum. The center opened in 2012 and has welcomed visitors from every state and more than 40 countries. Inside is a whole world painted Caterpillar yellow. It’s part historical museum, part hands-on activity, and some other fun stuff.  […]
PEORIA, IL
CAT’s Illinois departure erodes public trust

Like many Illinoisans, I was saddened to learn that Caterpillar Tractor Company is moving its world headquarters from our state to Texas. CAT has been an important company in Illinois. It has been especially vital to my hometown of Peoria, where its world headquarters were located for nearly nine decades. My dad was a civil engineer who spent his entire career at CAT and working there allowed my parents to put six kids through college. I have always been grateful to the company and admired its deep commitment to Peoria. It was the pillar of the community and appeared to relish that role.
New South Peoria grocery store opening delayed

PEORIA, Ill. – Sometimes, God has other plans. That’s what local pastor Chuck Brown says. He was hoping to open a grocery store and eatery — Harvest Supermarket and Grill — at Western Avenue and Martin Luther King, Junior Drive in South Peoria by the end of this month.
PEORIA, IL
Doorknob collecting convention comes to Bloomington

A convention all about antique doorknobs is in Bloomington. It’s the 42nd annual convention hosted by the non-profit, Antique Doorknob Collectors of America. The organization chose Bloomington for this year’s event based on their 2022 theme, “Midwest Manufacturers and Mechanisms”. Their mission statement is to create...
OSF and Illinois CancerCare announce collaboration

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - On Thursday, OSF and Illinois Cancer announced they are coming together in efforts to advance cancer care throughout the state. Preparations started last August with the groundbreaking for the OSF Healthcare Cancer Care Institute in downtown Peoria. The facility is expected to take patients...
PEORIA, IL
Fair gets underway in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - For the 73rd time the Heart of Illinois fair is underway. With a lot of different activities like a Rock-n-Circus, swine races and judging, plus a new “Aussie Kingdom” with kangaroos. But everyone has their own, number one draw. “We come to the...

