Cannon Falls, MN

Local hemp company Minny Grown surges after new THC legislation

By Alec Hamilton
cannonfallsbeacon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness is booming for local hemp company Minny Grown after the Minnesota state legislature legalized the sale of THC edibles and drinks with up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving and 50 mg per package to people 21 years of age and older. The surprise legislation was passed...

www.cannonfallsbeacon.com

