ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The future of Nashville’s Peanut Shop unknown

By Terry Bulger, Mary Alice Royse
WSMV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being bought by new owners, historic downtown Nashville Arcade vendors await announcements that determine whether they stay or go. Hidden inside Nashville’s downtown Arcade...

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
styleblueprint.com

These Nashville Alumni Still Reunite After 60+ Years!

How much do you really remember when you think back to your grade school years? Can you recall the names of your teachers? What about your classmates? For Nashville native Rob Cheek, not only does he remember these details, but he also maintains regular contact with people from his first-grade class at Parmer School — which operated in Nashville’s Belle Meade neighborhood until 1982.
NASHVILLE, TN
MyArkLaMiss

Elvis actress Shonka Dukureh dies at 44

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shonka Dukureh, the actress who portrayed Big Mama Thornton in the movie ‘Elvis’, has died, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. She was 44. Police say Dukureh was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apartment that she shared with her two young children in Nashville. Authorities said there is […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man goes missing after show at Brooklyn Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 26-year-old man went missing Thursday after going to a show at the Brooklyn Bowl. Police are looking for 26-year-old Riley O’Lary of Lyles, TN, who went to the Circle Jerks show at the Brooklyn Bowl in downtown Nashville. Riley’s father, Travis O’Lary, said Riley...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Nashville, TN
Business
City
Nashville, TN
WSMV

Woman claims dino expo in Nashville is a scam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman said she was scammed by an event that claims to be taking place in Nashville this coming weekend. Brenda Calderon was looking for something to do with her kids. “I was on Facebook one day and saw it, and my daughter saw it too, and she was like, ‘Oh! I want to go to that,’” she said, referring to a Facebook ad she saw for Dino Expo Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WCPO

Police: Actress from 'Elvis' film found dead in Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities in Tennessee say an actress that appeared in this year's film "Elvis" was found dead inside her Nashville home on Thursday. Nashville police said Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in the movie about Elvis Presley, was found in her bedroom of the apartment she shared with her two children.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Main Street Murfreesboro’s annual fundraiser will be held at Oaklands Mansion on July 23rd. Funds raised go to help Main Street Murfreesboro carry out its mission to maintain and enhance the historic downtown as the heart of the community. VIP ticket includes a private VIP area during the event with private VIP bar, signature drinks (2 drink tickets), Tasty Table & Jo’s Custom Cakes Catering, access to food vendors, Craft Beer Garden wristband, special entertainment, and access to inside Oakland’s Mansion. General admission tickets include 2 drink tickets, live music performed on-site, and access to over 30 local restaurants’ tastings.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut Shop#Nashville Arcade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WSMV

Jefferson Street Jazz and Blues Festival returns with new venue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jazz, funk, soul, and R&B music will fill North Nashville this weekend for the Jefferson Street Jazz and Blues Festival. Come Saturday night, the football field at Fisk University will be filled with people and, of course, lots of music for the festival. The Jefferson Street...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville teens accused of vehicle thefts across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two Nashville teens arrested this week are accused of stealing several vehicles in Clarksville, Murfreesboro, and Davidson County. Metro Police say Latrell Knott, 19, and Avunt Kejuan Oldham, 18, were found riding in a stolen car with drugs and firearms on Thursday. Detectives spotted the...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

This company will pay you $100,000 a year to try out new candy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One candy company is offering someone the chance to eat all the candy they want—and pull in $100,000 a year while doing it. Candy Funhouse is based in Canada. It's looking for someone to try out thousands of different candies and help pick out the candy to sell.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Lelan Statom Returns as Emcee of Forgiveness Luncheon

NASHVILLE, TN — Dismas House, one of the largest residential reentry programs in the state of Tennessee, is pleased to announce this year’s host for the agency’s signature fundraiser, the Forgiveness Luncheon on Tuesday, October 11. Returning to serve as emcee of the 2022 event is Emmy Award winning meteorologist Lelan Statom.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County!. With the pomp and fanfare of New York City, the brassy lyricism of Leonard Bernstein, and the sweet immediacy of a day of freedom during a time of war, On the Town is an American classic, beloved both for its moment in history and for its timeless qualities of youth and exuberance. The show follows the adventures of three sailors on leave for just 24 hours in the great city of New York before heading off to battle in World War II. With brash, spectacular, and slightly bittersweet abandon, On the Town is a tale about seizing the day and living life to its fullest. With a soaring score by Leonard Bernstein and humorous, highly intelligent lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, On the Town features the seductively upbeat “I Can Cook, Too”, the melancholically beautiful ballad “Lonely Town”, and that most iconic of tunes, “New York, New York.”
WILSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy