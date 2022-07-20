ATP roundup: Alex Molcan upsets Pablo Carreno Busta at Hamburg

Alex Molcan rallied in the third set on Wednesday to post a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory over fourth-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain to reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open.

The Slovakian trailed 3-1 in the third set before recovering to win the match. Carreno Busta, the defending champion, had 13 aces in defeat.

Molcan next faces Croatia’s Borna Coric, who notched a 6-3, 6-4 win over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands.

In other second-round matches, Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina posted a 6-2, 6-2 win over Slovakia’s Jozef Kovalik and Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti defeated Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 7-5. In first-round action, second-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev defeated Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis 6-3, 6-4.

Swiss Open

Jaume Munar of Spain defeated Alexander Ritschard of Switzerland 6-3, 6-3 in the second round in the lone match completed amid rainy conditions at Gstaad.

Top-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway and Dominic Thiem of Austria were among the players who had their matches pushed back a day. Third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain was almost eliminated before play was stopped but saved a match point. Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas leads the match 7-6 (3), 6-5.

