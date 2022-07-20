ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

ATP roundup: Alex Molcan upsets Pablo Carreno Busta at Hamburg

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t3cAT_0gmnmA6A00

Alex Molcan rallied in the third set on Wednesday to post a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory over fourth-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain to reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open.

The Slovakian trailed 3-1 in the third set before recovering to win the match. Carreno Busta, the defending champion, had 13 aces in defeat.

Molcan next faces Croatia’s Borna Coric, who notched a 6-3, 6-4 win over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands.

In other second-round matches, Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina posted a 6-2, 6-2 win over Slovakia’s Jozef Kovalik and Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti defeated Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 7-5. In first-round action, second-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev defeated Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis 6-3, 6-4.

Swiss Open

Jaume Munar of Spain defeated Alexander Ritschard of Switzerland 6-3, 6-3 in the second round in the lone match completed amid rainy conditions at Gstaad.

Top-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway and Dominic Thiem of Austria were among the players who had their matches pushed back a day. Third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain was almost eliminated before play was stopped but saved a match point. Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas leads the match 7-6 (3), 6-5.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Naomi Osaka, coach Wim Fessette part ways before US Open

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is in need of a new coach. Wim Fissette, who began working with Osaka shortly before the start of the 2020 season, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday that he and Osaka are ending their partnership. "It has been a privilege to coach Naomi since...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Thiem
Person
Novak Djokovic
ESPN

42-year-old Venus Williams accepts wild card to make her singles comeback at Citi Open

Former world No. 1 Venus Williams will make her singles comeback after nearly a year at the Citi Open, which begins next week in Washington, organizers said Thursday. The seven-time Grand Slam champion accepted a wild card for the July 30-Aug. 7 WTA 250 event a day after announcing she will also compete at next month's WTA 1000 event in Toronto, where she will be joined by her sister Serena.
TENNIS
BBC

Tour de France: Christophe Laporte sprints to brilliant stage 19 victory

Christophe Laporte sprinted to victory on stage 19 as overall leader Jonas Vingegaard moved another day closer to winning the 2022 Tour de France. Frenchman Laporte beat Jasper Philipsen and Alberto Dainese to claim his first stage win at the Tour in Cahors. Denmark's Vingegaard remains three minutes 26 seconds...
CYCLING
Reuters

Cycling-Spain's Mas out of Tour de France with COVID

July 22 (Reuters) - Spain's Enric Mas has pulled out of the Tour de France after contracting COVID-19, his Movistar team said on Friday. "Enric Mas will not start the 19th stage of the Tour after testing positive for COVID. The Mallorcan is in good health," Movistar said in a statement.
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hamburg European Open#Slovakian#Russian#Swiss#Field Level Media
FOX Sports

ATP men's tennis tour cancels 4 China tournaments in 2022

LONDON (AP) — The ATP men's tennis tour is canceling all four of its tournaments held in China this year, citing COVID-19 restrictions. The Rolex Shanghai Masters, China Open, Chengdu Open and Zhuhai Championships were called off by the ATP on Thursday. It is the third consecutive year that the tour scrapped its China swing, which usually runs after the U.S. Open in September and October.
TENNIS
Sportsnaut

WTA roundup: No. 3 seed Barbora Krejcikova ousted in Hamburg

Anastasia Potapova of Russia cruised past third seed Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-3 Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the Hamburg European Open in Germany. Potapova will have another tall task in the next round in the form of No. 1 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia....
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy