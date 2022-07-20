ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

Cornerstone Kings earn No. 4 seed with 12-16 record

By Christian Horn
York News-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK – Faced with a young team, the York Cornerstone Senior Kings opened the year on a cold streak, dropping 11 losses of their first 16 games. However, the pieces came together down the stretch and York snagged the No. 4 seed at the Class B Area 4 district tournament with...

Related
York News-Times

York Seniors rally late, upset top-seed in B-4 baseball

YORK – After one and a half innings during Saturday night’s clash between York and Valparaiso, inclement weather rolled in and stayed in the area for over an hour, forcing an 80-minute weather delay. When the game resumed shortly after 7:40 p.m., both sides traded shots back and...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Cornerstone Kings dispatch Aurora 11-zip in B-4 baseball

YORK – In the final game of the regular season, the York Cornerstone Senior Kings racked up 21 runs on 13 hits in a thorough rout of Aurora in Holdrege. The rematch Friday night on the opening day of the Class B Area 4 district tournament was closer, but not by much.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Sizzling bats power Central City past St. Paul 14-1 at B-4 tourney

YORK – On the third pitch of Saturday afternoon’s winner’s bracket contest Blake Jensen ripped a single on a line drive to center field, and Central City’s offense never looked back. Each of the game’s first five batters reached base safely and the Post 6 Seniors scored in every inning en route to a 14-1 win over St. Paul at Levitt Stadium.
CENTRAL CITY, NE
York News-Times

St. Paul handles Twin River 5-1 in B-4 baseball at York

YORK - The St. Paul Seniors got a great start on the mound from Shane Kosmicki as he held Twin River to just three hits and one run through five innings. Relief pitchers Ashton Meinecke and Braxton Heater shut down a potential seventh inning Twin River threat. Heater struck out Beau Zoucha to end the game and preserve the 5-2 win.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Central City manhandles D-T in B-4 baseball

YORK - The Central City Seniors set the tone early in their Friday afternoon matchup with No. 7 Doniphan-Trumbull at Levitt Stadium in York during B-4 District action. Central City, the No. 2 seed, scored four times in the first and despite seeing their four-run lead dwindle to 4-3, plated seven in the third and five in the fourth on the way to the 16-3 win.
CENTRAL CITY, NE
York News-Times

York senior Ryan Seevers is mapping out his college future on the links

YORK - York senior Ryan Seevers is a three sport athlete and whether he is playing football, basketball or golf, he puts 100% into how he prepares to compete in all three. But he is also quick to tell you golf is his passion and when high school is over he will pursue his dream and try to take his game to the next level.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

From the classroom: Husker football legend's company erecting Lincoln Northwest videoboard

The scoreboard at Union Bank Stadium — the official name for the new field at Lincoln Northwest — will be ready to go this fall thanks to a Husker football legend. It's former Nebraska quarterback Eric Crouch's company, Crouch Recreation, that's erecting the roughly 25-by-30-foot combined scoreboard and videoboard, according to a building permit filed July 8.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornerstone#Games Behind#Seeding
York News-Times

Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Saturday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

York neighbors: Obituaries for July 23

Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. Janice Jeanette Jeffrey, age 86, of York, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Papillion. Janice was born on May 5, 1936, to Gaynord and Lucille (…
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2022 in York, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
York News-Times

Circus comes to town for York Balloon Days

YORK -- The magic was felt under the big tent as the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus (CMC) arrived in town last Sunday. It’s been 18 years since the circus had been in town, and the community was itching for the experience. Kids were “ooing” and “aahing” over the daring...
YORK, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
York News-Times

Wonderline: Readers ask about online property photos, old sewer plant

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: The pictures are missing for the individual properties on https://york.gworks.com site. Will they be uploaded again? or are they gone for good?. A: York County Assessor Ann Charlton said when the problem arose, she called GWORKS, which maintains the pictures...
York News-Times

York man accused of attempted murder will remain at regional center

YORK – Mario Reyes, 61, of York, who is accused of attempted second degree murder in York County will continue to be held at the Lincoln Regional Center. A competency hearing was held this past week in York County District Court before Judge James Stecker. Attending the hearing were York County Attorney Gary Olson and York County Public Defender David Michel. Reyes did not appear.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Warrant issued for York County meth trafficker

YORK – A warrant was issued this week for the arrest of a man caught trafficking methamphetamine through York Count. Doltan Howell, 26, of Mobridge, S.D., was scheduled for sentencing this week in York County District Court but he did not appear and Judge James Stecker issued the bench warrant.
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Arraignment held in case involving 26 pounds of marijuana

YORK – Yeng Thao, 44, of Catawba, New Jersey, is accused of hauling 26 pounds of marijuana in her vehicle as she traveled through York County – this past week, she pleaded not guilty to all the counts against her. Thao was stopped by a deputy with the...
YORK COUNTY, NE

