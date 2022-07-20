Cornerstone Kings earn No. 4 seed with 12-16 record

Tonight's weather conditions in York: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Saturday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

YORK, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO