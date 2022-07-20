Khloe Kardashian’s Family ‘Distancing’ Themselves From Tristan Amid Baby No. 2

Shutterstock (2)

Making space. Khloé Kardashian’s family is putting distance between themselves and Tristan Thompson as they await the former couple’s second child due to his paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols.

The Kardashians star’s sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner “are completely supportive of each other and are there for Khloé,” a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 20. “They will of course be there to support her and the baby.”

The insider continued, “As for Tristan, most of them have distanced themselves from him, especially after learning about him expecting a baby with Maralee.”

Their decision to take a step back comes amid news that the Southern California native, 38, and the basketball star, 31, are expecting baby No. 2 together via surrogate.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” a rep for Khloé said in a statement to In Touch on July 13. “ We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

Some fans were rattled by the announcement of the ex-couple’s second child due to their tumultuous relationship. However, a source revealed to In Touch that Tristan and Khloé planned their second pregnancy before the paternity scandal unraveled.

“The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December,” an insider close to the reality star said.

The former flames called it quits in December 2021 after news broke that a paternity suit was lodged against the NBA star, alleging he was the father of the fitness trainer’s child. At the time, Tristan denied paternity but acknowledged that he and Maralee had sex. He requested a paternity test, which revealed in January 2022 that he was indeed the father of Maralee’s son, Theo, who was born on December 1, 2021.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” Tristan shared in a written apology via Instagram on January 3. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He went on to personally apologize to Khloé, whom he was dating at the time, saying she didn’t “deserve” the public “humiliation” and “heartache.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he continued. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Following the scandal, the Good American founder said she would no longer be romantically involved with the Chicago Bulls player, noting that their relationship would be limited to coparenting their daughter True.

“As much as it breaks Khloé’s heart, it’s not about them anymore. She truly believes Tristan will never change,” an insider told In Touch in February about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s feelings about her ex. “It’s all about raising True so that she sees a mother and a father who truly love her.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author “would love to erase the past” but knows she and the Canadian athlete “just can’t go back there again.” The insider adds that their on-and-off relationship “isn’t an option anymore.”

In addition to daughter True, son Theo and his second child with Khloé, Tristan is father to son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.