MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beginning Tuesday, July 26, the Shelby County Clerk’s Office will be implementing a plan to help reduce long customer wait lines. Shelby Co. is the largest county in the state and is experiencing exceptionally long lines. Clerk Wanda Halbert announced in a press release on Friday that only 15 to 20 customers will be able to wait in a line, while others will sign in to receive a call when it is time to be served.

SHELBY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO