Oswego Police release information from alleged altercation at Aldi on July 13

Police are asking for help from the public identifying the suspect in a bank robbery that took place in the Onondaga County village of Baldwinsville on Friday. According to a written release from New York State Police, troopers and deputies from the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene after "a white male wearing a blue surgical mask, baseball cap, and a grey camouflage zipped jacket walked into the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money. No weapon was displayed. He was last seen on foot leaving the bank and walking towards (Willett) Parkway (Radisson Development) at approximately 4:15pm on July 22, 2022.

BALDWINSVILLE, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO