ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

New Law Aims to Support Michigan’s Maritime Economy and Coastal Communities

By Bill Froehlich
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cDWDz_0gmnjrig00

Governor Whitmer has signed new legislation aimed at expanding Michigan’s maritime economy. It would help award grants to owners of port facilities and expand Michigan’s commercial maritime ports.

Together, Senate Bill 744 and House Bill 5291 establish the Maritime and Port Facility Assistance Grant Program Act. The House Bill was sponsored by Republican Jack O’Malley of Lake Ann in Benzie County. “The whole goal is to diversify our economy. Michigan is a Great Lakes state and yet when it comes to shipping in the Great Lakes, we’re last,” O’Malley says. “This would allow these ports to expand if they wanted to.”

As one of Michigan’s newest laws, it will create a new office within MDOT specifically designed to address the needs of port cities and coastal communities. Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster is excited about it. “I’m glad that after a couple of years of hard work that Rep. O’Malley and the Governor were able to recognize this and put this in place at this point in time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vPei6_0gmnjrig00

Foster says several years ago when the S.S. Badger Lake Michigan Car Ferry renovated its docks in Ludington, the Wisconsin-side of the service in Manitowoc received a matching grant for their portion of the work. It was a missed opportunity for Michigan, he says. But he hopes the new law will help communities like his. “I think that marriage between tourism, a cruise ship economy as well as a shipping and logistical economy can happen. I don’t think that’s out of the question. I think it is, how we tie it all together and how do we have a strategy?”

“If you come to Ludington, half the excitement of being on the waterfront is watching the ships come in and out,” Foster says. That includes the Lake Michigan car ferry. That includes our aggregate docks, the aggregate vessels that come in. it’s also just watching the ships out in the big lake.” He adds, “I think what you’ll see is a reinvestment in these ports. In places that have seen private investment for decades that has dwindled as those resources have done. But now public investment will start helping rejuvenate these areas.”

But Foster says it could not only mean good things for his city, but others along the shoreline, like Muskegon, Manistee, Traverse City, and beyond. “Hopefully in the long run we’ll be able to see more deep water ports utilized for shipping. Or on the other end for tourism-based economies to continue to thrive. I think Michigan is poised to help alleviate some of our shipping issues and transportation issues that the United States is seeing. It’s just that Michigan needed to figure out a way to help invest in those areas and now we’ve at least got that started.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KvWuB_0gmnjrig00

The law also creates a fund to help with matching grants from federal dollars or other sources. O’Malley credits Democrat Sen. Stephanie Chang from Detroit for supporting the bipartisan bills, and is glad people are realizing it’s an issue that should be addressed. “Ships are quietly out there in the Great Lakes and people aren’t paying attention. The shipping industry has been neglected,” he says. “We’re shipping iron ore, we’re shipping agricultural products. We are the heart of the country using things that we use in everyday life.”

O’Malley chairs the House Transportation Committee. He says transportation is about more than roads – it’s about rail, aviation, and maritime. “MDOT has even said, you know, they’re not wrong. We really have neglected them. So MDOT got on board with this.”

O’Malley adds Cheboygan, Alpena, and the U-P to the list of places that could benefit by having an advocate for port issues and grant funding. “It establishes and office of Maritime in MDOT. And what that will mean is when the ports, anybody with shipping has a question, now they know who to go to.” We asked O’Malley about “growing government” by creating a new office. “I wouldn’t say we’re growing government, we’re focusing government. For how many years has MDOT been around, and they’ve never done this?”

“The whole goal is to diversify our economy. Michigan is a Great Lakes state and yet when it comes to shipping in the Great Lakes, we’re last,” O’Malley says. He argues that the legislation and the changes to state government are long overdue. He believes that Michigan lags behind its neighboring states in the Great Lakes, like Ohio and Illinois. “My favorite example is Illinois: 81 miles of shoreline and they do more for their ports than Michigan does as a state. So this is an opportunity.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oRdpZ_0gmnjrig00

Frankfort City Superintendent Josh Mills sees the opportunity, too. “It is a long overdue initiative from the state level and even at the federal level. Communities like Frankfort – Frankfort has a long-standing history of being an industrial harbor. We were the birthplace of the modern car ferry. The first car ferry to ever sail on the Great Lakes and across the Great Lakes occurred here in Frankfort.”

But Mills says it’s been 40 years since Frankfort had a car ferry, and with new support from the state – the maritime industry could grow once again. “To be in a position to reinvest in that maritime opportunity is going to evolve into job opportunities, and enhance economic and social development within our community.”

Comments / 0

Related
1051thebounce.com

Own Part of Michigan’s Mackinac Bridge for Cheap

If you’ve always wanted to own a piece of the famed Mackinac Bridge in Michigan, now is your chance. The Mackinac Bridge Authority is selling small grating pieces from the Mighty Mac for $20 a piece, with a limit of three per customer. Here’s the catch: Sales are in-person...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Gov. Whitmer commits $3M to build 1,200-acre park in Baraga County

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Outdoor recreation is a pastime many in Michigan can get behind. New state funding may help boost the quality of outdoor fun, especially for those in the Upper Peninsula. On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approved $45.6 million for the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. Municipalities and...
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
kiiky.com

Highest Paid Lawyers in Michigan |Salary 2022

Some lawyers seem to have a lot of money, while others struggle to make ends meet. In the business, one lawyer makes so much more money than another. In reality, lawyers can choose to specialize in certain areas of law. Just like doctors can choose to specialize in different areas of medicine. The pay scales are very different.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpena, MI
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
City
Detroit, MI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Manistee, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
The Ann Arbor News

BA.5 variant could speed up Michigan’s fall COVID surge

Health officials have long expected to see another rise in COVID-19 cases this fall as students return back to school and social gatherings move back indoors. However, the latest omicron subvariant, known as BA.5, could speed up that outlook and lead to increased viral transmission sooner than late August or early September, explained Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive.
MICHIGAN STATE
ecurrent.com

Michigan’s Water: What is Safe and What Fish Can I Eat?

Surrounded by our Great Lakes, there are few things more Michiganders are proud of than their water. But, with the EPA’s recent warning about PFAS and drinking water advisory, how does that impact us locally?. Recently “forever chemicals” (Polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances, aka PFAS, called “forever” because they can...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan still has 30 emergency powers laws on the books

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other public officials used emergency powers to combat COVID-19 for the first two years of the pandemic. You don’t hear much about the need for unilateral control anymore, despite the disease’s continued prevalence. Yet these emergency powers are still on the books in Michigan and could be easily abused.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Lake Michigan#Great Lakes#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Senate#House#Republican#Mdot#Manitowoc
9&10 News

Mackinac Bridge Authority Approves Resolution Supporting Key Facility Designation, Felony for Trespassing

The Mackinac Bridge Authority approved a resolution urging lawmakers to adopt legislation that classifies structures such as the Mackinac Bridge as key facilities. Michigan’s Penal Code Section 750.552c currently identifies “key facilities” as chemical manufacturing, refinery, electric utilities, water intake or water treatment, natural gas, fuel storage, pulp and paper manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, hazardous waste and telecommunication facilities. Anyone violating the section of the penal code is guilty of a felony punishable by up to four years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Travel Destination Named the Top Island in America

Michigan is filled with beautiful lakes, both the Great Lakes and inland ones. Now, the Mitten has bragging rights when it comes to the state’s islands. Travel + Leisure recently released its World’s Best Awards list. “Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more,” they state.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 City to Raise a Family in the U.S.

When people start a family, they often think about where to live that might offer a family-friendly environment. I personally think that Michigan has lots of great cities to raise a family, and now, a new study out has determined that the Mitten actually best the best place to raise a family in the U.S.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

Severe storms cause power outages in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Severe thunderstorms rolling into West Michigan Saturday night caused power outages across the area, affecting almost 30,000 people. Almost 4,000 people in northwest Grand Rapids lost power as storms rolled into West Michigan, according to the Consumers Energy Outage map. As of 10:08 p.m., power is expected to be restored around midnight.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Places to Find Great Sweet Corn

Aw, shucks! It’s sweet corn season! (which leads into cider mill preseason, which leads into autumn) We like corn and have enjoyed it for a long time. Wikipedia tells us that corn (maize) was first cultivated about 10,000 years ago in Latin America when, according to Michigan Tech, our Great Lake State had no great lakes and was still completely covered by glaciers.
CHELSEA, MI
103.3 WKFR

West Michigan’s Last Remaining Boston Market Has Closed

Another chain restaurant in west Michigan has shuttered its doors for good. Without warning the Boston Market location in Holland abruptly closed for business, according to the Holland Sentinel. I must admit the only reason I even knew there was a Boston Market location there in the first place is...
HOLLAND, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Ascension outsources laundry service for hospitals in Southwest Michigan

KALAMAZOO, MI - Ascension Michigan has transferred laundry processing services for its hospitals in Southwest Michigan to Reino Linen Services, starting July 18. The Southwest region of Ascension Michigan includes three hospitals: Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital in Plainwell and Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital in Dowagiac. Combined, the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy