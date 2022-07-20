ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 News Bay Area

Experience the extraordinary with Transcendence Theatre Company in Sonoma County

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDgZB_0gmniZ3v00
EMBED <> More Videos Ready to have the best night ever?

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- When the sun sets, the stars come out--literally! This star-soaked outdoor space hosts Broadway talent and performers from around the globe.

"We brought people from Peru, we brought people from Columbia, we were able to bring people from different parts of the United States," said Luis Salgado, Director/Choreographer of Let's Dance.

"They sing and dance amidst the vineyards and the stars and it's the most incredible evening," said Amy Miller, Artistic Director/Founder of Transcendence Theatre Company.

For 10 years and counting, Transcendence Theatre Company has been California Wine Country's premiere live entertainment experience. It's known to be a venue that hosts the "best night ever."

Visitors can enjoy a picnic dinner with wine surrounded by the lush scenery of Jack London State Historic Park. Soon after, they're whisked into a fully-staged evening of song and dance, set within the majestic ruins of a former winery, all against a moon-lit, star-dotted night sky.

"All of these people sitting at picnic tables, around hay bales, food trucks everywhere, beautiful rock and roll music playing," detailed Miller. "The performance, it's just an electrifying experience. The element of nature really heightens everything. There are shooting stars sometimes, there are birds flying over."

Miller added, "There's nowhere else on the planet, I can really truly say this, where that experience can come to fruition like it does here."

Transcendence's 2022 season marks the 11th season for the company and the first full, in-person season since 2019.

"Our 2022 season is just showstoppers. Our show from July 29-August 14 is 'Hooray for Hollywood.' Audiences can expect to go on a journey through the movies. We conclude the season Sept 9-18 with 'The Gala,' which is our big Broadway celebration," said Miller.

For more information about Transcendence Theatre Company, visit here.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Montage Healdsburg Delivers Wine Country Luxury

Sonoma County has no shortage of gorgeous places to get away, from charming B&Bs to thoughtfully crafted luxury getaways. In fact, it’s hard to choose among all the unique experiences available.  When you’re looking for a five-star Sonoma County experience, the Montage Healdsburg blends spectacular views and elegant surroundings with first-class amenities. If it’s time […]
HEALDSBURG, CA
sonomamag.com

19 Best Restaurants for Newcomers to Sonoma County

Of the hundreds of amazing restaurants in Sonoma County, a handful stand out as the best-of-the-best destinations for newcomers. Some are fancy, some are decidedly not, but they all share a focus on local ingredients, friendly service and sense-of-place dining that define what it is to eat in this mecca of taste. Click through the above gallery for details.
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Here’s which of 80 planned California Wine Country hotel projects are in construction

It was just a year ago when hotel construction was flourishing across California, but six months into 2022 paints a different picture. By the end of 2021, there were 121 hotels under construction across the state, with more than 15,000 rooms planned, according to Atlas Hospitality, a Newport Beach-based real estate brokerage firm that specializes in hotel properties.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Rock And Roll Music#Wine#Performing#Musical Theater#California Wine Country
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma Fit to take over Aquatic Center

Sonoma Fit has a lot of equipment: bench presses, squat racks, dumbbells upon dumbbells; but one of the accessories they don’t have is a swimming facility. That will change August 1 after Sonoma Fit’s acquisition of the Sonoma Aquatic Center in Agua Caliente. “It is with heartfelt gratitude...
SONOMA, CA
marinmommies.com

Marin Weekend Family Fun for July 22–24

McNear's Beach pool is now open weekends, Sunday 10:30 am–5 pm. Here are our picks for great events and activities for children and families this Weekend. Find more events for the whole week in Marin and beyond in our Family Events Calendar. All Weekend. Explore the new Presidio Tunnel...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
7x7.com

The Warehouse: Scary Bears + Prime Rib in Port Costa

Once a granary warehouse on the Carquinez Strait, the Warehouse Cafe is one of Northern California’s most weirdly eclectic restaurant-bars. The carnival-like decor includes not one but two life-sized taxidermy bears, suits of armor, creepy masks, street signs, and other oddities big and small. Live music plays weekly, prime rib dinners are served on weekends, and the pool tables are always open for a grift.
PORT COSTA, CA
Thrillist

This California City Is the Gateway to Wine Country and Redwood Forests

Santa Rosa is a patchwork of hills, valleys, plains, and fields and fields of grapes. As the seat of Sonoma County, its location means one thing: wineries galore. Well, okay, two things if you throw in its convenient access to redwoods, the tallest and oldest trees in the country (no biggie). As one of the largest cities in California’s wine country, Santa Rosa is cosmopolitan enough to host boutique hotels, microbreweries, and hip coffee shops, but sleepy enough that it would be easy enough to wile away a day hiking the Redwood Coast.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Toxic algae found in Russian River and Spring Lake

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. - Mid- and late summer is the time when algae blooms appear, bringing the threat of toxicity to families hoping to enjoy the water. That's going on right now in Sonoma County, where there are good algae and toxic algae. It's important to know the difference as the...
GUERNEVILLE, CA
7x7.com

Find rustic luxury at Northern California's 5 best glampgrounds

No other kind of resort does rustic luxury quite as well as a good glampground. And with the arrival of a handful of design-forward properties in the last few years, Northern California is now home to some of the best glamping around. From Big Sur’s OG Treebones Resort to the...
TRAVEL
KRON4 News

5-acre fire closes Melita road in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire burned five acres and prompted a road closure in Santa Rosa on Friday evening. Melita Road was closed south of Highway 12 as firefighters worked to extinguish hot spots. The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to the fire on Melita Road near Susan Drive at 4:47 p.m. […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
Willits News

Looking About in Mendocino County: Saying ‘goodbye’

“The purpose of life is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson. After a year-long unusually rapid progression of pulmonary fibrosis, John Gaston Dickerson of Redwood Valley passed away on July 6, 2022, at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley hospital.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County housing prices flatten but don’t decline

“The Sonoma County housing market has been adversely influenced by supply chain challenges, resulting in damage as well as shutdowns among many local businesses, the loss of rental homes due to government restrictions and the lack of new home construction,” said Ross Liscum, a Century 21 EPIC real estate agent in Santa Rosa. “Collectively, these factors have negatively influenced the local economic outlook and are concerns we did not have just a few years ago, along with Washington spending money we do not have!”
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa and Windsor May Be Next to Ban New Gas Stations

Santa Rosa and Windsor could be the next cities in Sonoma County to ban new gas stations. Both councils are tentatively scheduled to consider the bans in August per recommendations from their planning commissions. Woody Hastings, co-coordinator of the Sonoma County-based Coalition Opposing New Gas Stations, said in a news release “Along with extended drought, extreme heat episodes, and other anomalous disruptions, it makes no sense to continue with the obsolete and dangerous 20th century energy systems.” Petaluma, Sebastopol, Rohnert Park and, most recently, Cotati have already imposed moratoriums on new gas stations. Petaluma was the first in the country to do so in March of 2021. Sonoma County has a total of 138 gas stations.
SANTA ROSA, CA
nevadabusiness.com

﻿aha! Inaugurates Nonstop Flights From Reno-Tahoe to Santa Rosa

RENO, Nev. – aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, is excited to become a part of the Santa Rosa/North Bay Area region with its inaugural nonstop flight from Reno on July 14, 2022. This first flight begins aha! service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Charles M. Schultz-Sonoma County Airport.
RENO, NV
Silicon Valley

Marin County town to recruit full-time climate official

Corte Madera is gearing up to hire its first climate planning coordinator. The Town Council directed staff Tuesday to begin recruitment for the new position as soon as possible. The coordinator would be tasked with developing programs and projects to address wildfires, sea-level rise, extreme heat, flooding and other climate-related threats.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy