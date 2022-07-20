ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland men’s basketball announces nonconference schedule, including home games vs. Coppin State, UMBC, Saint Peter’s

By Ryan McFadden, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

Maryland men’s basketball on Wednesday announced the remaining schedule of nonconference games for the 2022-23 season, the first under new coach Kevin Willard.

The newly announced games include home matchups against Western Carolina on Nov. 10, Binghamton on Nov. 15, Coppin State on Nov. 25, Saint Peter’s on Dec. 22 and UMBC on Dec. 29.

Maryland will face the Peacocks following their magical NCAA Tournament run, in which they advanced to the Elite Eight as a No. 15 seed before losing to North Carolina. Their former coach, Shaheen Holloway, was an assistant under Willard and replaced him as Seton Hall’s coach.

The Terps are 14-0 against the Retrievers with their last matchup a 66-45 victory in 2017.

The Terps previously announced their matchup against Tennessee — the No. 5 team in the country last season — on Dec. 11 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, as well as a home-and-home series with future Big Ten Conference foe UCLA beginning on Dec. 14 at the Xfinity Center.

The Terps will also travel to Uncasville, Connecticut, to take on Saint Louis in the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Nov. 19 and then either Miami or Providence on Nov. 20.

Even though the dates for Maryland’s conference schedule haven’t been announced, the Terps will host Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue and Wisconsin at the Xfinity Center, and will travel to face Iowa, Michigan State and Rutgers.

Wbaltv.com

I-Team examines fed's efforts to prevent violence in Baltimore City

The 11 News I-Team examines the federal effort to create a violence intervention program on the local level, searching for solutions amid an increase in gun violence in Baltimore. "Our violent crime enforcement efforts have to be harmonized with our violence intervention and prevention efforts. We don't do a great...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Democratic race for governor too close to call, as Moore, Perez and Franchot await mail-in ballot count

BALTIMORE -- Primary election night was full of surprises and in some cases, the wait for results could take days because the race is still too close to call. In the race for governor on the Democratic side, a long-time politician is in distant third and a political newcomer has surfaced as the front-runner. Comptroller Peter Franchot was considered a favorite because so many know his name. But as results came in Tuesday night, Wes Moore emerged in the lead. The author, military vet, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO is still unable to claim victory. "There won't be any announcements...
BALTIMORE, MD
