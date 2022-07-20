ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, PA

Richland officials OK 35-unit Rachel Carson EcoVillage on Eden Hall campus

By Tony LaRussa
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChatham University’s plans to build a 35-unit private residential community based on social and environmental sustainability at its Eden Hall campus have been given the green light by Richland officials. Development plans for the Rachel Carson EcoVillage, which was a part of the Eden Hall master plan before...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: news from Aspinwall, Fox Chapel

Aspinwall Civil Service Commission seeking alternates. Aspinwall officials seek two alternates for the Civil Service Commission. Those interested in the positions can submit resumes and letters of interest to the borough office, 217 Commercial Ave. Aspinwall searches for next junior council member. Aspinwall’s junior council member seat is vacant.
ASPINWALL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gainey looks to increase diversity in Pittsburgh boards, commissions

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey on Thursday announced an effort to increase diversity on the city’s boards and commissions. As part of the initiative, the city launched an application available to all city residents who want to apply for a spot volunteering on a city board or commission. “City government...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Fish found dead at Sandy Lake in Dravosburg

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has received emails from viewers about a large number of fish found dead at Sandy Lake in Dravosburg, Allegheny County. Watch the report from Dravosburg: Click the video player above. The lake is owned by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. The entrance was...
DRAVOSBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

Health Clinic Returning To Diamond Park

Another health screening is coming to downtown Butler this weekend. The health clinic will set up at Diamond Park tomorrow from noon until 2 p.m. and offer free blood pressure screenings. The group “Put People First” will also be on hand to help people sign up for state benefits like SNAP and Medicaid.
BUTLER, PA
CBS News

Hard to recycle events scheduled for Allegheny County

LEETSDALE, Pa. (KDKA) - If you have items that need recycling but can't go out with the weekly garbage pick-up, there's still time to register for Saturday's hard-to-recycle event. It runs from 9 a.m. until noon at Quaker Valley High School. Several items such as phones, computer towers, and gaming...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: It's the New Ken Bridge

The George D. Stuart Bridge was completed in 1952. No one calls it anything but the Tarentum Bridge. In various locations are signs directing unfamiliar truckers and motorists to the C.L. Schmitt Bridge, raising the question as to how to get to the New Ken Bridge. Please, sign makers in...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
bikepgh.org

Pennsylvania’s first protected intersections a feature of the new Allegheny Circle two-way conversion

This portion of North Side roadway allows for bicycles and vehicles to travel safely in both directions. To address an urban renewal era blunder in the Northside that displaced residents and broke up the street grid, the City of Pittsburgh has opened the Allegheny Circle two-way conversion project. Previously a four lane, single direction suburban ring road, the City first converted the inner lane into a two-way protected bike lane back in 2017. Since then, they’ve been working on creating a design that would allow motor vehicles to also use the road in both directions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'Mayor of Kingstown' films in Bedford Dwellings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The cast and crew of the Paramount+ series "Mayor of Kingstown" were shooting scenes Friday in Bedford Dwellings.Starring Jeremy Renner and Emma Laird, the series is set in Kingstown, Michigan, where the economy is rooted in the prison there. Season one was shot in Ontario, Canada.The show is now filming season two in the Pittsburgh area. Disclosure: Paramount+ and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Night Market expands vendor, music space

The Greensburg Night Market is expanding from three to four blocks of vendors and live music beginning Thursday. In its fourth year, the city’s extended evenings of shopping, food and entertainment — from 5:30 to 9 p.m. — already tripled in size in April, at the start of the current season. The event along Pennsylvania Avenue grew from one to three blocks, which are limited to pedestrian traffic during the occasion.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland parks upgrades targeted in amended tourism plan

A year since local tourism slowly rebounded after the coronavirus pandemic, the Westmoreland County commissioners are allocating an additional $128,000 for grants and upgrades at county parks. The commissioners failed to finalize a tourism plan last year but voted this month to reimburse the county for money paid to arts...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Avenue businesses say they lost thousands after PWSA shut off their water

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a tough night for bars and restaurants along Penn Avenue. Business owners along the street say they lost thousands of dollars after their water was shut off by the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority. They said they were not told about any scheduled shut-offs. As a result, they were forced to turn customers away. "It's very frustrating, busy Friday night, big convention in town, we had a full restaurant, we're losing thousands of dollars and so is every other restaurant up and down the street," said Todd Mithias, the owner of August Henry's Burger Bar. "Some of these servers, they depend on this money, the bartenders and kitchen staff, they depended on this money - now they're all losing out on wages also." KDKA has reached out to PWSA for comment and we are awaiting a response.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Storm moves through southwestern PA area; leaving damage, power outages

PITTSBURGH — A strong storm system moved through the southwestern Pennsylvania region Saturday afternoon. Viewer video showed a tree down across Castle Shannon Boulevard near Route 88 in Castle Shannon. Another viewer showed video of hail, heavy rain and lightning as they sat in their car in Ross Township.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn State increases tuition costs for some, not all, students

Penn State University’s board of trustees approved a tuition increase of 5% for in-state University Park undergraduates and 2% for their commonwealth campus counterparts. That’s the university’s largest tuition hike in 12 years, but it comes with a caveat: In-state and out-of-state students who have a household income of $75,000 or less and who completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid will not see a tuition increase.
wtae.com

Giant Eagle closes Shadyside location for redevelopment plans

PITTSBURGH — A Giant Eagle location in Shadyside is now closed. The store on Shakespeare Street officially shut down at 6 p.m. Saturday. The closure allows a realtor to move forward with redevelopment plans for the plaza. The pharmacy will operate in a temporary location in the Village of...
SHADYSIDE, OH

