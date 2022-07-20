ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Housing authority subsidiary required to seek projects within Norfolk following City Council vote

By Daniel Berti The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
The PNC Bank building on 555 E. Main Street in Norfolk on Feb. 16, 2016. (Thé Pham)

For more than a decade, a little-known entity operated by Norfolk’s housing authority helped finance dozens of projects in low-income communities across the United States. It helped bring a grocery store to a food desert in a community in Louisiana, a peanut factory to a small town in Missouri and a medical center in rural Mississippi.

But the company, Hampton Roads Ventures, has not helped finance a project in Norfolk’s low-income areas since 2008.

That could change following a Norfolk City Council vote on Tuesday evening.

City Council adopted an ordinance requiring the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority and the entity, Hampton Roads Ventures, to use its “best efforts” to seek out Norfolk projects in the future. It also requires the company to distribute its future profits to either the NRHA or other “deserving Norfolk not-for-profit entities.”

“The projects that we want are now a priority for Hampton Roads Ventures,” Mayor Kenny Alexander said before the City Council meeting on Tuesday. Alexander said the company had been operating with “no accountability” to the city for years, but he said that would change following the adoption of the ordinance.

City Council began looking into the housing authority’s dealings with Hampton Roads Ventures in 2021 following recent reporting by The Virginia Mercury, a nonprofit online news organization. Several City Council members said at the time that they were unaware of the company’s existence.

Councilwoman Andria McClellan said Tuesday’s resolution is “a move in the right direction.”

“We need to get some control over (Hampton Roads Ventures). And (Hampton Roads Ventures) needs to do more in our community. There’s a lot of money that’s sitting in the bank there that could be put to good use in our community,” McClellan said.

In an interview before the meeting, McClellan cautioned that the city would need to monitor the company’s compliance.

“Actions speak louder than words, and we want to see, at a minimum, some focused marketing effort and development effort to identify projects at Norfolk,” McClellan said.

Councilman Paul Riddick was the only council member to vote against the ordinance.

Riddick said City Council members who voted in favor of the ordinance were too focused on seizing Hampton Roads Ventures’ profits, and not focused enough on improving the living conditions for residents at the housing authority’s public housing projects.

“The thing that disappoints me more than anything is that this program has been going on for several years, and my colleagues realized that there might be a couple million dollars that they couldn’t get their hands on, so that’s why we got this ordinance here,” Riddick said.

Hampton Roads Ventures was created in 2003 as a “community development entity” owned by the city’s housing authority with the City Council’s approval.

Between 2003 and 2020, Hampton Roads Ventures received $360 million in tax credits that allowed the company to finance more than 30 projects in economically distressed communities across the country. But only four were in Norfolk, all of which were financed prior to 2009.

Hampton Roads Ventures currently bills itself on its website as a “rural community development entity committed to attracting private investment capital … primarily in severely distressed rural areas.”

Daniel Berti, daniel.berti@virginiamedia.com

