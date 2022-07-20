ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in the Connected Economy: Google Tests Augmented Reality in the Real World

By PYMNTS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today in the connected economy, Google says it is getting ready to test a new augmented reality device later this summer. Also, Netflix tries to find the good in a recent earnings report, and Kroger expands its meal kit delivery service. Starting next month, Google will begin tests of...

pymnts

Crypto.com Debuts In-App Purchasing With Google Pay

Cryptocurrency trading platform Crypto.com has launched an in-app purchase feature on Google Pay, which lets users easily buy cryptocurrencies, according to a Thursday (July 21) press release emailed to PYMNTS. Users can tap into this feature by adding their credit or debit card to Google Pay. From there, they can...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Live Shopping Platform Whatnot Raises $260M in Series D

Independent live shopping platform Whatnot announced Thursday (July 21) that it has raised $260 million in a Series D round co-led by DST Global and CapitalG. The round also saw participation from BOND and returning investors Andreessen Horowitz and YC Continuity. Whatnot said it will use the money to keep investing in its in-app live and social commentary platform, with plans to launch additional categories for collectors and enthusiasts.
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
pymnts

Grocery Roundup: Kroger Expands Virtual Food Court Partnership; Aldi Opens Frictionless Store

As grocers look to win consumers’ loyalty, many are seeking to meet a greater share of their shoppers’ food needs, offering not only raw ingredients but also restaurant-made meals. The Kroger Co., for its part, the United States’ largest pure-play grocer, announced Monday (July 18) that it expanded its partnership with virtual restaurant brand Kitchen United to bring restaurant offerings into stores.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Associated Press

China launches one of 2 lab modules to join space station

BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday launched one of two laboratory modules to complete its permanent orbiting space station. The Wentian was launched from tropical Hainan Island with a large crowd of amateur photographers and space enthusiasts watching. Designed for science and biology experiments, the module lifted off on the Long March 5B remote 3 rocket, and spent roughly eight minutes in flight before it entered orbit, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. A second lab module, called the Mengtian, is due to be launched in October, and both will join the Tiangong space station. Three astronauts are already living in the core module and will oversee the arrival and docking of the lab. The launch is the third since the Chinese space station entered its construction phase. It was preceded by the Tianzhou-class cargo spacecraft and the Shenzhou-14 crewed spacecraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Economy#The Real World#Food Prices#Kroger
pymnts

Online Shopping Slowdown Could Lead to Glut of Warehouses

The surge in eCommerce fueled by the pandemic is now slowing down as more people return to shopping in stores, a shift that could affect the amount of warehouse space needed as retailers and marketplaces expanded to meet demand. Several European retailers that only operate eCommerce storefronts have seen consumer...
RETAIL
pymnts

7-Eleven Lays Off 880 Corporate Employees in Restructuring

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven has cut around 880 corporate jobs in the U.S., a year after completing its $21 billion acquisition of rival Speedway. This shift comes as U.S. businesses have been dealing with inflation nearly across for the board for everything from rent to gas, CNBC reported Thursday (July 21). Many companies have been cutting down on hiring or conducting rounds of layoffs, both in attempts to cut down on expenses.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Australia’s Grapple Launches B2B Payment Solutions for SMBs

Australia-based FinTech Grapple has launched a pair of B2B payments solutions designed to help small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) improve their cashflow. As the website Austrian Fintech reported Friday (July 22), Grapple Pay lets businesses register on the Grapple platform and pay suppliers upfront, and make payments back over four monthly instalments.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Australia Crypto.com Visa Cards Add Apple Pay Top-Ups

Cryptocurrency trading platform Crypto.com on Thursday (July 21) announced that Apple Pay top-ups are now available to Australian users with its Visa card, according to a company press release. Users can top up with Apple Pay in just a few taps, launching the Crypto.com App, tapping Card, then Top Up,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Arvest Bank Partners With Google Cloud on Digital Transformation

Community bank Arvest Bank has announced a five-year partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate its digital transformation, a press release said. It comes after the bank also teamed with Thought Machine, a banking software FinTech, as well as its appointment of growth strategist Laura Merling to guide transformation and bank operations.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Paperwork Is Top Drain on Time, Cause of Errors for AP Pros

Even businesses that have entirely digitized their consumer-facing operations may still have work to do in transforming their business-to-business (B2B) processes. One of the most critical business functions in need of digitization is invoicing. While larger corporations have invested in electronic invoicing technology, most small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are still processing paper-based or PDF invoices.
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Ocado Reels in Delivery Expansion as UK Shoppers Head to Stores

Customers are reducing their use of delivery for online grocery shopping orders, prompting Ocado to consider a shift in expansion plans for the service in the U.K. Ocado CEO Tim Steiner said the recent opening of its new facilities in Bicester and Luton in England gives the company “a lot of capacity to grow into.”
RETAIL
pymnts

Mastercard Taps Amex Exec Vivian Zhou as Corporate Treasurer

Mastercard has named 16-year American Express veteran Vivian Zhou as its new corporate treasurer, effective Aug. 15, according to a company blog post Thursday (July 21). Zhou will be taking over for Alfred Kibe, who will become the new chief financial officer for Mastercard in North America. At American Express,...
BUSINESS
pymnts

pymnts

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

