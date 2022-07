Elite 2023 big JP Estrella has scheduled an official visit to Syracuse August 4th-6th, he tells AllSyracuse.com. Estrella is one of the most sought after front court prospects in the 2023 class, runs with the Middlesex Magic for AAU ball and stars for Brewster Academy in high school. He has stated that Syracuse is among the schools recruiting him the hardest along with Duke, Kansas, UConn and others. He also has an official visit for Duke scheduled for July 31st immediately following his official to Iowa that begins on July 29th.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO