ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

No answers 18 years after Ashley Martinez disappeared

By Quinn Ritzdorf News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14t8t9_0gmnf3gR00

It’s been 18 years since Ashley Martinez disappeared after a trip to Krug Pool, and her case has left more questions than answers.

In the summer of 2004, 15-year-old Martinez went to Krug Pool with her little brother. But when her mother, Tammy Mack, came to pick them up, Martinez was gone.

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Country Musician Savagely Attacked, Fighting for His Life

A California country music guitarist is fighting for his life after he was brutally attacked in May. Jason Lawless, known as Jay to his friends, was so badly injured that he could not even communicate during his first three weeks in the hospital, his best friend Jacqueline Jacobs said. Jacobs organized a GoFundMe fundraiser. His friends organized a benefit concert at the Gaslamp Restaurant & Bar in Long Beach, California on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Chilling Snapchat and note sent by cheerleader, 14, after vanishing in ‘human trafficking’ case left family terrified

A 14-YEAR-OLD cheerleader who went missing with a pal a week ago disappeared "like a ghost" and then sent a chilling message saying “HELP", her sister revealed. The two teenagers Aysha Cross and Emilee Solomon, both 14, were finally found by human trafficking cops in Georgetown, Texas, about an hour away from their home in McGregor, Texas, last night after an Amber Alert was launched for them.
GEORGETOWN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Missing Person#Police Sergeant#Been So Long
Newsweek

Dog Mauls 4-Year-Old Girl to Death at Her Home: Police

A 4-year-old girl in Texas was mauled to death by a dog in her own home, according to police. Dallas police said they were alerted to reports of an attack in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive, near Bonnie View Road and Simpson Stuart Road, at about 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 9.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Teen swimmers find two cave divers dead in lake

The bodies of two cave divers have been removed from a central Florida lake after a trio of teenagers helped retrieve one of the deceased from the water.Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the divers were seen entering the water at a lake in Chassahowitzka Wildlife Park at about 11am on Wednesday by three teenagers aged 15, 15 and 17.The teens told investigators the two cave divers had discussed if they had enough air in their tanks for a second dive, and returned to the water.One of the two divers was heard saying he believed his tank had a leak, the...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Tracey Folly

My father shined a flashlight into a police officer's eyes and told him to do his job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When we lived in the city, there were three young men who lived across the street from us. They were brothers, and they were drug dealers. Believe me, you didn't want to live near a drug dealer back then because their customers made so much noise. I think things are quieter now, but I'm not sure. We've since moved out of the city.
Fox News

Georgia boy, 3, dead after grandma forgets about him in hot car; uncle makes gruesome drive-thru discovery

A 3-year-old boy in Georgia died after his grandmother forgot about him in a hot car for hours, local news reports said. Kendrick Engram Jr., 3, was found dead inside an SUV in a Wendy’s parking lot on Wynnton Road in Columbus, Georgia, on Sunday evening after the boy’s uncle borrowed what he thought was a passenger-less vehicle to make a drive-thru ice cream run. The boy’s grandmother had taken Engram Jr. and three other children to church earlier in the day, stopped to eat, and then arrived back at home around 5:30 p.m.
COLUMBUS, GA
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
789
Followers
190
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy