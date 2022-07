A 31-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday morning while traveling south on U.S. Highway 69 near Cameron, Missouri.

Neil Dodd of Cameron, Missouri, was driving a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle around 2:45 a.m. when he struck the corner of a 2000 Chevrolet Impala driven by 44-year-old Florence Butcher, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.