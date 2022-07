On Thursday the Louisiana Bond Commission denied a $39 million line of credit for the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board to build an electrical substation. Also of note at that meeting, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin recommended Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the City Council be removed from office for openly saving they would protect abortion access in the city, in spite of state law. I've talked about this issue several times. In fact, I interviewed some of the New Orleans City Council members about this issue. I said that we are on a slippery slope when elected officials violate the separation of powers doctrine.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO