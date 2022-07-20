ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky lawmakers examine state’s healthcare worker shortage

By Bode Brooks
FOX 56
FOX 56
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3attG1_0gmndyXf00

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – It’s a crisis for nearly every industry – a shortage of workers. On Wednesday, Kentucky state lawmakers listened as healthcare leaders explained the problem happening in their own hospitals.

They said this is a problem that’s been in the making for a while and that the COVID-19 pandemic only made it worse.

“The bottom line for hospitals is that our costs are skyrocketing, healthcare workers are retiring in large numbers, and not enough people are entering the health professions to meet a growing need.” Kentucky Hospitals Association President Nancy Galvagni said.

Galvagni said hospital budgets are struggling from a 455% increase in costs for travel nurses just in the past 6 months because hospitals are having too much trouble finding their own.

“That’s $400 million more being paid for travel nurses just from January through June,” she said.

Healthcare worker shortage:

In a survey of hospitals, Galvagni said KHA found Kentucky is short at least 5,300 nurses statewide.

“Of course, while the need for nurses is most acute there’s also a shortage for virtually every other type of healthcare worker in the hospital,” Galvagni said.

“One of the reasons why we’re struggling is our workforce is having mental health issues,” Kentucky Association of Healthcare Facilities President Betsy Johnson told lawmakers.

Johnson said there’s just as big a gap in staffing long-term care facilities. During the 2022 Legislative Session, the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 10 to try and help the problem long-term by removing nursing school enrollment barriers. Lawmakers are already looking for ways to help for the 2023 session.

“This is the biggest topic I think one of the biggest issues at hand when it comes to our healthcare system,” Sen. Ralph Alvarado (R-Winchester) said.

It’s still very early before Kentuckians will see any action on this issue. Galvagni suggested finding more ways to show off these opportunities to young people and make more health education programs available in schools to drive more people to the industry.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
harlanenterprise.net

Covid is again spreading throughout Kentucky

The latest weekly map of COVID-19 community levels in Kentucky, released on Friday, shows nearly all of Kentucky’s 120 counties are now either at the medium or high level, indicating an increasing number of cases statewide. “We have a lot more red, we have a lot more yellow, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 21, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the lowest unemployment rate in state history for the third consecutive month, a surplus in the General Fund budget, efforts to provide cleaner water, food benefits, work to address the water shortage in the City of Marion and COVID-19. He also named his communications director, Crystal Staley, as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Star.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
KFVS12

Governor Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear delivered a Team Kentucky Update today, highlighting topics such as unemployment, clean water projects and the water shortage in Marion, Ky. Unemployment rate reaches another historic low. Gov. Beshear reports that Kentucky’s June 2022 unemployment rate hit a new historic low of 3.7 percent,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Teachers leaving in droves with few to replace them

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After serving in the U.S. Army for a decade, Marty Mohr thought he found a lifelong career teaching history at Newburg Middle School. "I fully expected to do that job for the rest of my life," Mohr said. But after about four years in Jefferson County...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betsy Johnson
Person
Ralph Alvarado
Phys.org

Study aims to help Kentucky growers improve transplant quality of vegetables

Producing vegetable transplants—small starter plants for growers to begin gardens with—is a "budding" industry in Kentucky. Lark Wuetcher, senior horticulture major in the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, is helping Kentuckians address potential industry issues by studying the optimal lighting conditions needed to keep transplants in the Bluegrass healthy and high quality.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

Multiple Tri-State counties considered high risk for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Within the last 24 hours, several Tri-State communities have upgraded to the highest COVID-19 risk level. Four southwest Ohio counties, Butler, Warren, Clermont and Hamilton, are now at the high risk level. In northern Kentucky, Boone, Kenton, Gallatin and Grant counties are also on high alert. “We’re...
CINCINNATI, OH
wdrb.com

Louisville doctor notices new trends in local COVID cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While COVID cases and hospitalizations are increasing across Kentucky, some doctors are noticing key differences between the cases they're seeing now compared to the beginning of the pandemic. "We don't have those massively severe respiratory diseases like we saw previously," Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical officer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Health Care#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Senate#Kha
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky AG's teams argue against Biden mandates

CINCINNATI - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's team argued on behalf of the Commonwealth in two separate cases before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit related to the vaccine mandate for federal contractors and a tax mandate in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) on Thursday. Each...
KENTUCKY STATE
LEX18 News

Treasurer Allison Ball announces run for Kentucky State Auditor in 2023

Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball has announced her plans to run for Kentucky State Auditor in the 2023 election cycle. "I keep charge of the checkbook [as Treasurer] and make sure only whatever is paid in Kentucky is in line with the Constitution, and in line with the law, and it's been a great privilege to do that," said Ball in an interview with LEX 18. "I want to take that skill set, what I've done for the last several years, and do it in this role as Auditor."
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
wvih.com

Abortion Allowed In Kentucky After Judge Ruling

Abortion will be allowed in Kentucky while the ACLU’s lawsuit over the state’s laws banning abortion is decided. Kentucky’s trigger law, which was passed in 2019, went into effect immediately when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, banning abortions in the state. The ACLU says the...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky Republicans celebrate shifting tide

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Republicans held a celebratory press conference at the State Capitol in Frankfort on Thursday to mark the first time in history that more Kentuckians are registered Republicans than Democrats. “This is a very historic milestone for the Republican Party of Kentucky,” said RPK Chairman...
FRANKFORT, KY
WLKY.com

Metro Council members advance resolutions to eliminate 'Pink Tax' in Kentucky

KENTUCKY, Ky. — Metro Council members are advancing resolutions calling on state lawmakers to end taxes on diapers and feminine hygiene products. The community affairs, housing, health and education committee heard from the sponsors of the resolutions Wednesday. They said that eliminating sales and use taxes on diapers would...
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 56

FOX 56

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy