Kentucky lawmakers examine state’s healthcare worker shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – It’s a crisis for nearly every industry – a shortage of workers. On Wednesday, Kentucky state lawmakers listened as healthcare leaders explained the problem happening in their own hospitals.

They said this is a problem that’s been in the making for a while and that the COVID-19 pandemic only made it worse.

“The bottom line for hospitals is that our costs are skyrocketing, healthcare workers are retiring in large numbers, and not enough people are entering the health professions to meet a growing need.” Kentucky Hospitals Association President Nancy Galvagni said.

Galvagni said hospital budgets are struggling from a 455% increase in costs for travel nurses just in the past 6 months because hospitals are having too much trouble finding their own.

“That’s $400 million more being paid for travel nurses just from January through June,” she said.

In a survey of hospitals, Galvagni said KHA found Kentucky is short at least 5,300 nurses statewide.

“Of course, while the need for nurses is most acute there’s also a shortage for virtually every other type of healthcare worker in the hospital,” Galvagni said.

“One of the reasons why we’re struggling is our workforce is having mental health issues,” Kentucky Association of Healthcare Facilities President Betsy Johnson told lawmakers.

Johnson said there’s just as big a gap in staffing long-term care facilities. During the 2022 Legislative Session, the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 10 to try and help the problem long-term by removing nursing school enrollment barriers. Lawmakers are already looking for ways to help for the 2023 session.

“This is the biggest topic I think one of the biggest issues at hand when it comes to our healthcare system,” Sen. Ralph Alvarado (R-Winchester) said.

It’s still very early before Kentuckians will see any action on this issue. Galvagni suggested finding more ways to show off these opportunities to young people and make more health education programs available in schools to drive more people to the industry.

