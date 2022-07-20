ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montebello, CA

First Residents Move Into California Tiny Home Village

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo : City Of Montebello Facebook

Montebello County recently developed a community within their community that is entirely run by local assistance programs, non profit groups, and the municipal fire department. They call it the, "Operation Stay Safe Tiny Home Community." According to KTLA, the community exists for unhoused citizens of the county to have a safe place to stay while they get on their feet.

The community is made up of 30 tiny house units that are just under 65 square feet. Each unit includes power outlets, shelves, air conditioning and heating, a bed, and a door that is able to be locked. There is 24/7 security, and residents have access to a laundry facility, restroom, and shower. KTLA mentioned that this project gives unhoused community members the chance to obtain mail services, apply to jobs, and research healthcare solutions.

They are also provided with resources that allow them to put effort into finding permanent housing. Free meals are given to the tiny house residents through a local nonprofit, and there is a separate space for pets to roam around the village.

The tiny homes are available to members of the unhoused community after they undergo a screening process. Residents are permitted to stay in the units for up to 90 days while they progress towards future employment, health, and housing opportunities.

