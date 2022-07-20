K9 'Boeya' Retirement

Through an ongoing investigation conducted by the Splendora Criminal Interdiction Unit. CIU was able to obtain a search warrant on a residence located at 27151 South Oak Creek Drive in the Splendora area. The residence was suspected of distributing illegal narcotics. In executing the search warrant officers were able to recover a Stolen Vehicle out of Harris County, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, other illegal narcotics, and firearms. Arrested was Devin Thomas Norman Giles, 29, of 177 County Road 3791, Cleveland. He is charged with two counts of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $23,000 bond. Also arrested was Tamatha Renee McCollum, 33, of 27151 S. Oak Creek, Splendora. She is charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Giles has been handled several times in Montgomery County before on felony charges. In May 2010 he was given deferred probation after being caught with a large amount of marijuana. That probation was later revoked and he was sentenced to 6-months in State Jail. In April 2021 he was arrested by Splendora Police on I-69 and was in possession of meth. For that, he was given 90-days in the Montgomery County Jail by Judge Hamilton. Then in September of 2021, he was again arrested with methamphetamine. In that case, Judge Hamilton reduced the charge from third-degree felony possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 charge to possession of a controlled substance State Jail Felony and sentenced him to 90-days in the Montgomery County Jail. McCollum also has had several felony convictions in Montgomery County. In March of 2017, she has arrested for possession of meth a third-degree felony. In that case, it to was dropped into a State Jail for Felony and she was given 30-days in the Montgomery County Jail by Judge Maginnis in January of 2018. Then almost a month later, in April 2017 she was again arrested for possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. That case was heard at the same time the prior case was and it was dismissed. Then in November of 2017, she was again arrested for possession of meth. In November 2017, while out on bond for her two prior cases she was again arrested for possession of meth. In that case on the same day Judge Maginnis gave her 30-days, Judge Michalk gave her 30-days to run concurrently with her other case.
1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)Nationwide Report. On Friday morning, a 29-year-old man, from New Caney, lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Montgomery County. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 10:15 a.m. on Interstate 69 just north of Valley Ranch Crossing Drive [...]
HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) - Almost a year ago, Mary Cormier was headed home from College Station and got a call about a dog with a broken leg on the side of the road. The dog, Ranger, was hit by a car while roaming around like he was used to. Cormier said Ranger had been homeless for seven years and was in desperate need of a better life.
PINEHURST, TX -- The victim in the Pinehurst shooting homicide on Friday July 15, 2022 has been identified as 24 year old Mitchell Allen Weemes of Magnolia. The suspect has been identified as 22 year old Daniel David-Joseph Ryan III, and is currently in custody. Mr. Ryan has been charged with Murder, and a $150,000 bond has been set for the offense.
A 19-year-old woman has been charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals after she allegedly allowed her roommate’s dog to die from dehydration, heat, and starvation. Jacie Renee Martino was arrested on July 13 by College Station police. A neighbor had earlier contacted law enforcement and stated that the dog was lying dead in the backyard.
Editor’s Note: Officials initially identified the abductor as 21-year-old Daniel Diaz, but have since retracted his name as a suspect. Officials are unaware of the suspect’s actual identity. This post has been modified to reflect the change. (UPDATE 10:35 p.m.) — The Houston FBI office has confirmed via...
HOUSTON - Some senior citizens in northeast Houston say they don’t feel safe in their own homes. They live in a senior living apartment complex on North Wayside at the Hometowne On Wayside Senior apartment community. Residents I spoke with say crime has gotten way out of control. "It’s...
CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A heartbroken family in Conroe is hoping to find the person who stole their father's trailer full of their loved ones' cherished items. Only on ABC13, Taylor Reichstein said the trailer stolen overnight is much more than that. "You're not just taking the belongings of my...
HOUSTON (CW39) — Officials in Harris County are searching for clues in the hit-and-run death of a man who died on the Katy Freeway a couple of weeks ago. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that a man, later identified as John Carpenter, was helping a person with their car in the emergency lane of the 23500 block of the Katy Freeway, eastbound just before North Eldridge Parkway, just before 3 a.m. on Monday morning, July 11.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A dog at the center of a biting incident involving a woman and a Houston police officer has been euthanized, according to the BARC animal shelter. At about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Owens on a call of a dog biting a woman.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Harris County deputies have allegedly confiscated drugs during a traffic stop in Harris County this week. Major Susan Cotter with Harris County posted on Twitter Thursday after 3 p.m.. photos of the scene. Harris County District 3 C.R.U. conducted a traffic stop near Highway 225 and...
At 10:15 AM a report of a motorcycle crash came into dispatchers. An off-duty firefighter was first on the scene and initiated CPR. When medics arrived they pronounced the motorcyclist deceased. DPS investigated the crash and according to witnesses, the motorcycle was traveling at a speed of close to 100 mph when he rear-ended a Ford Explorer. The couple in the Ford thought they had blown out a tire until they pulled over and realized what had happened. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn responded to the scene for the inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The male who has not been identified is 29 years old from New Caney, The male and female in the SUV were not injured.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. McKenzie’s Barbeque & Burgers has long been proclaimed as the standard by which all other barbecue in Montgomery County should be judged. The restaurant with locations in Conroe and on Walden Road in Montgomery has racked up numerous...
Thanks to the Brazos Valley economic development corporation for sharing how a College Station company contributed to bring two Austin based companies together to start manufacturing pre-fabricated micro-homes in College Station. nVolve Technologies was hired by Casata Corporation to build 1,000 units to be delivered to Casata rental communities around...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Public Health is expanding efforts to reduce nuisance properties across the area. The county’s Neighborhood Nuisance Abatement program has received additional funding allowing them to clear out more homes considered eye sores. The program has received $3 million in funding from the...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the Texas Department of Transportation inches closer to a project that would widen Texas 242 from FM 1488 to Interstate 45, state Rep. Steve Toth said the solution is not more lanes through The Woodlands but rather a loop around the community.
HOUSTON - Eight puppies and their canine mom went into various stage of heat distress after being left outside in a West Houston backyard, officials said. The discovery was made at a home on Clay Road that left five puppies dead, while three remaining puppies and their mom were rushed back to the Houston SPCA's Animal Medical Center by animal cruelty investigators.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The person found inside a trash can in the Buffalo Bayou on Tuesday night has now been identified. The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office confirms it was 31-year-old Shelby Vercher. Her cause of death hasn't been determined. As of Friday evening, Houston police representatives would not...
HOUSTON – A Houston grandmother from the Houston area, who has been a Domino’s employee for the past 16 years, was robbed while out making a pizza delivery. Sixty-three-year-old Olga Serpas is trying to figure out how to make ends meet after her only means of transportation was stolen while she was out making a pizza delivery earlier this week.
