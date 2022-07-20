ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

K9 'Boeya' Retirement

By Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office K9 “Boeya” retired from service on July 12, 2022. He was born in May of 2013 in The Netherlands, and was...

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SPLENDORA POLICE RAID HOME

Through an ongoing investigation conducted by the Splendora Criminal Interdiction Unit. CIU was able to obtain a search warrant on a residence located at 27151 South Oak Creek Drive in the Splendora area. The residence was suspected of distributing illegal narcotics. In executing the search warrant officers were able to recover a Stolen Vehicle out of Harris County, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, other illegal narcotics, and firearms. Arrested was Devin Thomas Norman Giles, 29, of 177 County Road 3791, Cleveland. He is charged with two counts of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $23,000 bond. Also arrested was Tamatha Renee McCollum, 33, of 27151 S. Oak Creek, Splendora. She is charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Giles has been handled several times in Montgomery County before on felony charges. In May 2010 he was given deferred probation after being caught with a large amount of marijuana. That probation was later revoked and he was sentenced to 6-months in State Jail. In April 2021 he was arrested by Splendora Police on I-69 and was in possession of meth. For that, he was given 90-days in the Montgomery County Jail by Judge Hamilton. Then in September of 2021, he was again arrested with methamphetamine. In that case, Judge Hamilton reduced the charge from third-degree felony possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 charge to possession of a controlled substance State Jail Felony and sentenced him to 90-days in the Montgomery County Jail. McCollum also has had several felony convictions in Montgomery County. In March of 2017, she has arrested for possession of meth a third-degree felony. In that case, it to was dropped into a State Jail for Felony and she was given 30-days in the Montgomery County Jail by Judge Maginnis in January of 2018. Then almost a month later, in April 2017 she was again arrested for possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. That case was heard at the same time the prior case was and it was dismissed. Then in November of 2017, she was again arrested for possession of meth. In November 2017, while out on bond for her two prior cases she was again arrested for possession of meth. In that case on the same day Judge Maginnis gave her 30-days, Judge Michalk gave her 30-days to run concurrently with her other case.
SPLENDORA, TX
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)Nationwide Report. On Friday morning, a 29-year-old man, from New Caney, lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Montgomery County. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 10:15 a.m. on Interstate 69 just north of Valley Ranch Crossing Drive [...]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 7/22/22

HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Rescue dog goes from homeless to hero

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) - Almost a year ago, Mary Cormier was headed home from College Station and got a call about a dog with a broken leg on the side of the road. The dog, Ranger, was hit by a car while roaming around like he was used to. Cormier said Ranger had been homeless for seven years and was in desperate need of a better life.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Magnolia Murder Victim Identified and Suspect Charged

PINEHURST, TX -- The victim in the Pinehurst shooting homicide on Friday July 15, 2022 has been identified as 24 year old Mitchell Allen Weemes of Magnolia. The suspect has been identified as 22 year old Daniel David-Joseph Ryan III, and is currently in custody. Mr. Ryan has been charged with Murder, and a $150,000 bond has been set for the offense.
MAGNOLIA, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Woman Arrested After Roommate’s Dog Dies

A 19-year-old woman has been charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals after she allegedly allowed her roommate’s dog to die from dehydration, heat, and starvation. Jacie Renee Martino was arrested on July 13 by College Station police. A neighbor had earlier contacted law enforcement and stated that the dog was lying dead in the backyard.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

FBI: Missing Missouri City girl found safe in Houston

Editor’s Note: Officials initially identified the abductor as 21-year-old Daniel Diaz, but have since retracted his name as a suspect. Officials are unaware of the suspect’s actual identity. This post has been modified to reflect the change. (UPDATE 10:35 p.m.) — The Houston FBI office has confirmed via...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Reward offered for information on deadly hit-and-run crash in west Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — Officials in Harris County are searching for clues in the hit-and-run death of a man who died on the Katy Freeway a couple of weeks ago. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that a man, later identified as John Carpenter, was helping a person with their car in the emergency lane of the 23500 block of the Katy Freeway, eastbound just before North Eldridge Parkway, just before 3 a.m. on Monday morning, July 11.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man allegedly arrested with two kilos of cocaine during traffic stop

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Harris County deputies have allegedly confiscated drugs during a traffic stop in Harris County this week. Major Susan Cotter with Harris County posted on Twitter Thursday after 3 p.m.. photos of the scene. Harris County District 3 C.R.U. conducted a traffic stop near Highway 225 and...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MOTORCYCLE FATAL CRASH ON I-69

At 10:15 AM a report of a motorcycle crash came into dispatchers. An off-duty firefighter was first on the scene and initiated CPR. When medics arrived they pronounced the motorcyclist deceased. DPS investigated the crash and according to witnesses, the motorcycle was traveling at a speed of close to 100 mph when he rear-ended a Ford Explorer. The couple in the Ford thought they had blown out a tire until they pulled over and realized what had happened. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn responded to the scene for the inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The male who has not been identified is 29 years old from New Caney, The male and female in the SUV were not injured.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Is The Site Of Building Pre-Fabricated “Micro Homes” For An Austin Based Company

Thanks to the Brazos Valley economic development corporation for sharing how a College Station company contributed to bring two Austin based companies together to start manufacturing pre-fabricated micro-homes in College Station. nVolve Technologies was hired by Casata Corporation to build 1,000 units to be delivered to Casata rental communities around...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox26houston.com

Five puppies found dead in Houston backyard: officials

HOUSTON - Eight puppies and their canine mom went into various stage of heat distress after being left outside in a West Houston backyard, officials said. The discovery was made at a home on Clay Road that left five puppies dead, while three remaining puppies and their mom were rushed back to the Houston SPCA's Animal Medical Center by animal cruelty investigators.
HOUSTON, TX

