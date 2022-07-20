ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Salvation Army helps locals cope with blistering heat

By Shay Arthur
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lHwyy_0gmnb97d00

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Rising temperatures have led the Salvation Army to help out Memphis residents however they can.

Lauren Foster with the Salvation Army and volunteers from Sam’s Club passed out meals and water with the Salvation Army’s mobile canteen Tuesday.

“It’s a lot more difficult for these people to just have fresh water and to have cold water and be able to stay cool so we are trying to even be a part of their day, of beating the heat and trying to stay cool,” Foster said.

Volunteers came prepared with fans and ready to help out in these scorching conditions.

The work may be uncomfortable but Foster said it has put things in perspective.

“We’re sweating, we are hot, we are sticky but that is nothing in comparison to what these people are going through. We get to go home after this and be cool, go into our 68-degree houses. They don’t get that option,” Foster said.

The Salvation Army is always looking for volunteers to lend a hand.

Please visit The Salvation Army Memphis to see how you can help.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Memphis-area shelters receiving more calls amid extreme heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelters in the Memphis area designed to give the homeless population a temporary stay are overwhelmed amid recent heat advisories. The Dorothy Day House organization in Midtown has received dozens of calls recently, according to Executive Director Maureen Griner. The organization owns three houses in the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tigers surprise children from Youth Villages with new beds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Tigers spent Saturday morning giving back to deserving children in major way. After doing drills with the Tigers and coaching staff at the Billy J. Murphy Athletics Complex, kids at Youth Villages were surprised with new beds, courtesy of Ashley’s Hope to Dream program. The one hundred children blessed Saturday […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
actionnews5.com

Saving on your utility bill with these simple tips

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As many are challenged with the bigger utility bills, an insulation expert is sharing way to stay comfortable without cranking up the air conditioning and shelling out more money. Did you know 9 out of 10 homes are under insulated?. Stacy Fitzgerald-Redd with the North American...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pass It On: Relief for mom with no car A/C

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 put a real strain on the medical system.  Doctors, nurses, and even pharmacists have been pulling long hours. One pharmacy tech in Southaven is working hard to provide for her kids, but has some major obstacles to overcome. Jennifer King is a pharmacy technician in Southaven, MS. She’s a single mom […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Mobile#The Salvation Army
WREG

Families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake endorse Steve Mulroy for DA

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County District Attorney candidate Steve Mulroy received an endorsement from the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others impacted by police brutality during their visit to the Bluff City. As early voting continues, endorsements continue to pour in for both candidates in the race for the Shelby County District Attorney.  Endorsements for Weirich […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Grundy County Herald

Bryant earns Doctor of Optometry degree

Chandler Bryant, O.D., of Pelham, Tennessee, was among 134 students recently awarded the Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis. A native of Pelham, Bryant is the son of Greg Bryant and Jennifer Kapalezynski and the stepson of Aletha Bryant and Anthony Kapalezynski. He is the grandson of Edith and Elmer Bryant and Peggy and James Goodman. Bryant is a graduate of Tullahoma High School and Rhodes College.
PELHAM, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
localmemphis.com

The Black Pearl Nail Academy grooms Memphis' future nail techs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is beauty in rarity. Any beauty worth having is a beauty worth valuing. “It takes an oyster or almost seven years to actually form a true black pearl,” said Duriya Caldwell, Black Pearl Academy owner and Executive Director. “Sometimes it takes time for us to form our perfect point of perfection. That’s what a black pearl does.”
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Northeast Memphis ‘crack house’ closed as public nuisance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A residence in the Nutbush area of northeast Memphis described by neighbors as “notorious and dangerous” was closed on Friday as a public nuisance because of drug trafficking and violent crime that had taken place—including two homicides, said Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Free shots for school: Here’s where you can get them

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bailey Rose is ready to start school and just like many other kids across the state, she is getting all of the necessary vaccines and checkups she will need to attend. “I want to go to kindergarten right now,” she said. From now through the beginning of the school year, Christ Community […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

DA: Man Googles robbery sentence before carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who recently pled guilty to carjacking reportedly Googled how long the sentence for a robbery charge is before committing the crime. According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Xavier Young of Benton, Mississippi, pled guilty to carjacking in Shelby County Criminal Court Thursday.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy