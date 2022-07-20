ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Cyclist injured in hit and run in Cary; driver remains unknown

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lLNJr_0gmnau7O00
EMBED <> More Videos Cyclist injured in hit and run in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man on a bicycle was seriously injured in a hit and run on Tuesday in Cary.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. on E Chatham Street near WakeMed Soccer Park.

Cary Police Department said a white or cream-colored SUV, possibly a GMC Acadia or Chevy Traverse, slammed into the cyclist, knocking him to the ground.

The driver of the SUV drove off without stopping to check on the cyclist. The cyclist had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash is being investigated as a felony hit and run. Police said they do not yet know who was behind the wheel.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Cary Police Department's Traffic Safety Team at 919-469-4338.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

At least 1 shot, part of Spring Lake intersection closed

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of a key intersection is closed following a shooting in Spring Lake Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 5:15 p.m., officials responded at the intersection of Vass Road and Bragg Boulevard. At least two lanes at the intersection were closed. A silver sedan at the...
SPRING LAKE, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 4 hurt in early-morning shooting in Moore County: deputies

PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies say they’re investigating a deadly shooting that killed one person and hurt several others in Pinebluff early Saturday morning. At about 3:28 a.m., deputies received a report of a shooting on Primrose Path in the Addor community south of Pinebluff. At...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

1 seriously injured after camper causes crash on I-95 in Johnston County

Kenly, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 95 in Johnston County near Kenly were closed Friday morning after a camper detached from the back of a truck, causing a crash. The camper started wobbling and the driver lost control of his truck, according to authorities. The camper detached and smashed into the ground while carrying one person, State Highway Patrol said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cary, NC
Accidents
Cary, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Cary, NC
jocoreport.com

Family Injured In Interstate 95 Accident

KENLY – Six people traveling from Pennsylvania to Florida to attend a family reunion were injured in a single vehicle accident Friday morning on Interstate 95 near the 106 mile marker in Kenly. A pickup truck towing a camper reportedly swerved out of control striking a guardrail and overturned...
KENLY, NC
WRAL News

One dies from Nash County crash

Middlesex, N.C. — One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Claude Lewis Road in Middlesex on Saturday morning. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived on scene around 1 a.m. to find the badly damaged vehicle about 20 feet from the road. WRAL News is working to learn more...
MIDDLESEX, NC
WRAL

Crash involving camper blocks I-95 in Johnston County

Kenly, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 95 in Johnston County near Kenly were closed after a crash involving a camper. Authorities opened one lane of the interstate around 11 a.m. to allow people to pass through. Traffic was backed up in the area, near Truck Stop Road, into...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Wakemed Soccer Park#Cyclist#Traffic Accident#Gmc Acadia#Chevy Traverse#Cary Police Department#Traffic Safety Team
cbs17

Brother, sister now both arrested in downtown Cary shooting, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said Friday they arrested a man a day after a woman was arrested in a shooting that took place earlier this week. The shooting, which seriously injured a man, took place at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Chatham Street, according to Cary police.
WRAL News

Police investigate shooting at Durham apartment, man arrested

Durham, N.C. — Police on Friday were investigating a shooting at a Durham apartment complex. The shooting was reported before 3:15 a.m. at an apartment at 901 Chalk Level Road near North Roxboro Street. Crime scene tape surrounded one apartment where officers were investigating. Police at the scene told...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Up and Coming Weekly

Man shot, killed in Fayetteville apartment parking lot

The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Frankie Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to a shooting on the 1800 block of Frankie Avenue just after noon, police said in a release. Frankie Avenue is off Bingham Drive.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Person abducted, assaulted and left for dead in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was abducted, assaulted and left for dead after being kidnapped in Greensboro on Wednesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Greensboro police received a report from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office that a person had been assaulted and kidnapped from Greensboro. Rockingham County […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Shooting arrest at Durham apartment caught on camera

Durham, N.C. — Police on Friday were investigating a shooting at a Durham apartment complex, where a man was arrested during WRAL Brett Knese's first live shot of the morning. The shooting was reported before 3:15 a.m. at an apartment at 901 Chalk Level Road near North Roxboro Street....
DURHAM, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville police ID man shot, killed on Frankie Avenue

The Fayetteville Police Department has identified the man who was found shot to death Wednesday in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Frankie Avenue. Tony Ray Parker, 64, of the 1800 block of Frankie Avenue, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said in a release Thursday. Officers...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Sky5 flies over chase that ended in Durham

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sky5 flies over Interstate 85 at Guess Road in Durham where a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull a driver over. The trooper got out of the car, and the driver took off in his car. After a short chase, the driver was stopped.
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy