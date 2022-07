George Clinton doesn't look anywhere near 80 years old and definitely doesn't look like someone who has been in the music business since 1955, but those are the facts. The George Clinton Farewell Tour is now the One Nation Under a Groove Tour. One can speculate that the notion of retirement is in the rearview mirror, at least for now. I wonder if those few years off during the pandemic gave George a renewed interest in touring. Tuesday night's show at the House of Blues just furthered the notion that George wasn't retiring any time soon.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO