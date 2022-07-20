Waukesha County Fair opens; exhibitors happy bird flu rule lifted

Effective: 2022-07-23 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Iowa; Jefferson; Sauk; Waukesha The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin Southeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northwestern Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin Dane County in south central Wisconsin South central Sauk County in south central Wisconsin Northern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 611 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Columbus to 8 miles northeast of Dodgeville, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Watertown, Middleton, Stoughton, Waunakee, Verona, Oregon, Jefferson, McFarland, Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor, Lake Mills, Columbus, Dodgeville, Marshall, Waterloo and Okauchee Lake. People attending The Dane County Fair in Madison should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes the following Locations Wisconsin State Capitol, Hyde`s Mill, and The House on the Rock. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO