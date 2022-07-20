ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha County, WI

Waukesha County Fair opens; exhibitors happy bird flu rule lifted

By Bret Lemoine
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUKESHA, Wis. - The Waukesha County Fair opened Wednesday, July 20 and welcomed guests that were banned until just a month ago: chickens, geese and turkeys. Previously, the birds were not allowed at any live events because of bird flu. Fair organizers are closely monitoring the health of all the birds,...

www.fox6now.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County Fair closes early Saturday, weather concerns

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Waukesha County Fair closed at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23 due to weather concerns. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of southeastern Wisconsin until 11 p.m. The fair was scheduled to stay open until midnight Saturday. Seether was slated to headline the Miller...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Northeast Wisconsin prepares for Mega Millions drawing

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re feeling lucky, you better buy a mega millions ticket!. Because there hasn’t been a winner in three months, the Mega Millions prize has increased to $660 million. While the odds of winning all the money is a staggering 1 to 302.5 million, there’s always a chance.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Waukesha County, WI
Government
City
Mukwonago, WI
County
Waukesha County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Waukesha, WI
City
Palmyra, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha water rescues; kids drifted into Lake Michigan

KENOSHA, Wis. - First responders in Kenosha were called to Lake Michigan for two, separate water rescues Saturday, July 23. According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project (GLSRP), police, fire and dive team personnel were called out after 3 p.m. The first call was for two kids around the...
KENOSHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10: Best places for coffee in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Whether you take it hot, iced, or straight out of the espresso machine, coffee is one of the universal drinks that curb the craving for caffeine. As an avid coffee shop adventurer, searching for unique stops can be a little tedious. To help, OnlyInYourState compiled a list of a few cozy coffee shops you could try.
WISCONSIN STATE
#County Fairs#Bird Flu#Migrating Birds#Milwaukee County Zoo#The Waukesha County Fair
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Severe weather hits southeastern Wisconsin

Shortly after 10 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Dodge County on Saturday, July 23. It expired just before 11 p.m. Flash flooding warnings took effect for parts of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties around 11:40 p.m. Saturday. A severe thunderstorm watch covered all of...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Strong mural hits snag, contractor steps in

WAUKESHA, Wis. - In an alley, work is underway to turn the side of a building into the canvas for a Waukesha Strong mural. However, the project, approved a few months ago, was stalled before anyone could grab a paintbrush. Christina Dreyer and Jessica Stahl are two of the artists...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee COVID cases, positivity 'extreme' for 10 straight weeks

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, July 22 reported that the COVID-19 case burden has positivity have both worsened for a fifth consecutive week. Both gating metrics have now been deemed "extreme" for 10 consecutive weeks. According to the health department, the city saw 244.5 new COVID-19 cases...
MILWAUKEE, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dane, Iowa, Jefferson, Sauk, Waukesha by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Iowa; Jefferson; Sauk; Waukesha The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin Southeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northwestern Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin Dane County in south central Wisconsin South central Sauk County in south central Wisconsin Northern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 611 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Columbus to 8 miles northeast of Dodgeville, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Watertown, Middleton, Stoughton, Waunakee, Verona, Oregon, Jefferson, McFarland, Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor, Lake Mills, Columbus, Dodgeville, Marshall, Waterloo and Okauchee Lake. People attending The Dane County Fair in Madison should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes the following Locations Wisconsin State Capitol, Hyde`s Mill, and The House on the Rock. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WISN

Waukesha County Fair off to hot start

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The temperature at the Waukesha County Fair is rising. As temperatures rise, the fair is allowing attendees to bring a closed bottle of water or an empty bottle for water. The fair will have refillable water stations to keep attendees hydrated. In addition to bringing water,...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Body of missing man found in Lac La Belle

Authorities announced Saturday that they found the body of the 32-year-old man who went missing while swimming in Lac La Belle on Thursday evening. According to the Town of Oconomowoc Police, the victim was located at about 10:30 a.m. this morning in approximately 32 feet of water west of Blackhawk Drive. At that time, the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
TMJ4 News

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, the mayor's office announced Friday. Immediately following a press conference for the Milwaukee Air & Water show, Mayor Johnson took an at-home test which produced a positive result. The mayor's office said the mayor will isolate himself at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wpr.org

Vacant school building offers solution to a rural town's housing shortage

For two decades, the former high school in downtown Mayville in Dodge County has sat vacant. Now, this community of 5,000 people, located an hour drive northwest of Milwaukee, hopes to use the old red brick school building to help solve a common problem in rural Wisconsin — a shortage of housing.
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | h.e.l.p. Corner in Hartford

Washington Co., WI – The h.e.l.p. Corner is a Health Equipment Lending Program designed to provide Washington County residents in need with access to durable medical equipment. Click below and take a tour. Our h.e.l.p. Corners accept donations of durable medical equipment that is clean and in good condition....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Calumet, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calumet; Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Fond du Lac; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jefferson; Kenosha; Lafayette; Manitowoc; Marquette; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Rock; Sauk; Sheboygan; Walworth; Washington; Waukesha; Waushara; Winnebago SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 493 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CALUMET COLUMBIA DANE DODGE FOND DU LAC GREEN GREEN LAKE IOWA JEFFERSON KENOSHA LAFAYETTE MANITOWOC MARQUETTE MILWAUKEE OZAUKEE RACINE ROCK SAUK SHEBOYGAN WALWORTH WASHINGTON WAUKESHA WAUSHARA WINNEBAGO
CALUMET COUNTY, WI

