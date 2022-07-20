Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates Debate In Miami Thursday Night
The stakes are high for State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried as she squares off against her Democratic rival Charlie Crist in their only debate ahead of next month's gubernatorial primary. Barry University's Dr. Sean Foreman says Fried needs a solid performance, she's trailing behind Crist in fundraising, endorsements and the latest polls 55-to-34-percent. Fried is expected to go after Crist-- who was the Republican Governor of Florida from 2007-to-2011--for being an untrustworthy flip flopper.
