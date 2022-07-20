Rishi Sunak claims he is only Tory leader that can beat Starmer at next election

Rishi Sunak has claimed he is the only Tory who can beat Keir Starmer at the next general election.

The former chancellor will go head-to-head against Liz Truss for the Conservative Party’s leadership and the winner, in turn, will become the next prime minister.

Looking ahead to a potential election, Sunak believes he is the only person that can beat Starmer.

“The question now for our members is: Who is the best person to defeat Keir Starmer and the Labour Party at the next election? I am the only candidate that can do that,” he said.

