Rishi Sunak claims he is only Tory leader that can beat Starmer at next election

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
Rishi Sunak has claimed he is the only Tory who can beat Keir Starmer at the next general election.

The former chancellor will go head-to-head against Liz Truss for the Conservative Party’s leadership and the winner, in turn, will become the next prime minister.

Looking ahead to a potential election, Sunak believes he is the only person that can beat Starmer.

“The question now for our members is: Who is the best person to defeat Keir Starmer and the Labour Party at the next election? I am the only candidate that can do that,” he said.

