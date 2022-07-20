ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Georgia Stanway screamer fires England into Euro 2022 semi-finals

By Phil Medlicott
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JeIKU_0gmnZXyK00

England battled back from a goal down to claim a place in the Euro 2022 semi-finals as Georgia Stanway’s superb extra-time strike sealed a 2-1 victory over Spain at the Amex Stadium.

The tournament hosts looked in trouble trailing to Esther Gonzalez’s 54th-minute goal before Ella Toone drew things level with a smart finish with six minutes of normal time remaining, teed up by fellow substitute Alessia Russo.

Stanway then sparked delirium among the 28,994 crowd in attendance by firing a stunner past Sandra Panos six minutes into extra time as England secured a place in a fourth successive major tournament semi-final.

The Lionesses, Euros runners-up in 1984 and 2009, will now face either Sweden or Belgium in the last four at Bramall Lane next Tuesday as they continue their quest for a first major piece of silverware.

After scoring 14 goals without reply across three group-stage victories, Sarina Wiegman’s side showed impressive fight to emerge victorious this time on their return to the venue where they had last week, in the second of those games, recorded the biggest win in Euros history by demolishing Norway 8-0.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is France vs Netherlands on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2022 fixture

France look for revenge against the Netherlands in the final quarter-final of what has been a thrilling Women’s Euro 2022.The French suffered heartache 13 years ago in 2009 when the Dutch edged a penalty shoot-out after a 0-0 draw to advance to the semi-finals.FOLLOW LIVE: All the team news and action as France face Netherlands at Euro 2022The winner here will take on Germany, following their win over Austria at the Brentford Community Stadium.“We’re playing big opponents, and so are they. I don’t think they want to play us,” says Netherlands coach Mark Parsons. “[The last time we met]...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Marcus Rashford enjoys a ‘priceless’ pre-season in hopeful fresh start

Marcus Rashford has enjoyed a “priceless” pre-season and is harnessing the pain of the previous year as the refreshed Manchester United forward attempts to get back to his best.Last July’s heart-breaking penalty shoot-out miss in England’s European Championship final defeat to Italy was followed by the 24-year-old’s most challenging campaign to date.Post-tournament shoulder surgery meant Rashford did not feature for United until mid-October, when an initial flurry of goals quickly dried up.The forward’s poor performances saw him dropped by England and widely criticised, but he hopes to have turned a corner after a full pre-season under demanding new boss Erik...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

UFC London LIVE results: Paddy Pimblett wins before Tom Aspinall injury against Curtis Blaydes

Paddy Pimblett was once again the star of UFC London, four months after the MMA promotion’s last trip to the English capital, submitting Jordan Leavitt in the second round before fellow Briton Tom Aspinall suffered a knee injury just seconds into the main event.Pimblett, who entered the O2 Arena with a 2-0 record in the UFC after two first-round stoppage wins, was largely outwrestled by Leavitt in the first round of their fight on Saturday night, but the Liverpudlian kept his composure to set up the finish in Round 2. Pimblett, 27, dropped Leavitt with a knee in the...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Alessia Russo
Person
Georgia Stanway
Person
Sarina Wiegman
The Independent

Henrik Stenson explains LIV Golf switch and reacts to losing Ryder Cup captaincy

Henrik Stenson has confirmed that he will join the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series and says he is “disappointed” to be losing Europe’s Ryder Cup captaincy as a result of his decision.Stenson was stripped of the captaincy earlier on Wednesday amid speculation that he was set to join the breakaway tour, leaving Europe’s preparations in turmoil ahead of next September’s contest in Rome.The 46-year-old Swede, who previously claimed that captaining Europe was a “dream” and insisted that he was “fully committed” to the team, said it was clear that his decision had been, in part, “commercially driven”.Stenson,  who won...
GOLF
The Independent

France into Euro 2022 semi-finals after knocking out reigning champions Netherlands in extra time

France will face Germany in the Euro 2022 semi-finals after Eve Perisset’s penalty in extra time secured a 1-0 victory over holders the Netherlands. Defender Perisset, who last month joined Chelsea from Bordeaux, converted a spot-kick awarded via VAR in the 102nd minute in Rotherham as Corinne Diacre’s side finally managed to find a way past Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar.
SPORTS
The Independent

France vs Netherlands LIVE: Euro 2022 result, final score and reaction tonight

France will face Germany in the Euro 2022 semi-finals after Eve Perisset’s penalty in extra time secured a 1-0 victory over holders the Netherlands.Defender Perisset, who last month joined Chelsea from Bordeaux, converted a spot-kick awarded via VAR in the 102nd minute in Rotherham as Corinne Diacre’s side finally managed to find a way past Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar.Les Bleues created numerous chances during normal time but had been left frustrated by some fine saves by Van Domselaar, great goal-line clearances by defender Stefanie van der Gragt and near misses that included Delphine Cascarino hitting the post.Perisset’s strike...
SPORTS
The Independent

Erling Haaland opens Man City account with debut goal in Bayern friendly

Erling Haaland made a memorable debut for Manchester City in their friendly against Bayern Munich, scoring the game’s only goal after just 11 minutes on the pitch.Haaland got on the end of a Jack Grealish cross to convert from close range in the 1-0 victory at Wisconsin’s Lambeau Field.The Norway international, one of the hottest young prospects in Europe, left Borussia Dortmund for City – the club his father Alf-Inge previously played for – in a deal worth £51million in June.First City goal in the bag! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/zxHnEhGcqt— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 23, 2022The match was delayed for 15 minutes...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England
The Independent

France end quarter-final curse as extra-time penalty sees off Netherlands

France will face Germany in the Euro 2022 semi-finals after Eve Perisset’s penalty in extra time secured a 1-0 victory over holders the Netherlands.Defender Perisset, who last month joined Chelsea from Bordeaux, converted a spot-kick awarded via VAR in the 102nd minute in Rotherham as Corinne Diacre’s side finally managed to find a way past Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar.Les Bleues created numerous chances during normal time but had been left frustrated by some fine saves by Van Domselaar, great goal-line clearances by defender Stefanie van der Gragt and near misses that included Delphine Cascarino hitting the post.Perisset’s strike from...
SPORTS
The Independent

Tom Aspinall forced to quit after 15 seconds against Curtis Blaydes

English heavyweight Tom Aspinall was forced to quit after just 15 seconds of his top-of-the bill Ultimate Fighting Championship bout with American Curtis Blaydes on Saturday. The 29-year-old from Atherton in Greater Manchester, ranked sixth in the division, fell to the mat in pain after his knee gave way during the opening exchanges of the fight at London’s O2 Arena.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
The Independent

Lorraine Ugen and Jazmin Sawyers into World Championships final

Lorraine Ugen and Jazmin Sawyers reached the final of the long jump at the World Championships.The British pair both posted 6.68m to finish in the top 12 of qualifying, despite not hitting the automatic mark of 6.75m.Sawyers, who came eighth at last year’s Olympics in Tokyo, recorded a season’s best with Ugen finishing fifth in Group A on Saturday morning in Eugene.They will now compete in Sunday’s final, the last day of competition in America.Sawyers said: “I’m happy – the job in qualifying is to make it to the final. There’s definitely some technical things I can do better, but...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

758K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy