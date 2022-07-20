Biden claims Delaware pollution to blame for his cancer

Joe Biden appeared to announce he has cancer, before the White House press office clarified he was referring to skin cancer treatment he had before taking office.

During a climate speech on Wednesday, the president recalled how pollution in Delaware gave him and “so many other people” the disease.

“You’d have to put on your windshield wipers to get literally the oil slick off the window,” Mr Biden said.

“That’s why I, and so damn many other people I grew up with, have cancer.”

Mr Biden had several non-melanoma skin cancers removed before he became president.