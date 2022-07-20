ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

How would you answer these 5 key Cowboys questions?

By K C Masterpiece
 3 days ago

Cory has a litany of Cowboys questions and concerns with less than a week to go before training camp begins. He answers them with help from Kevin & Mike in the podcast below and the video above.

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Thanksgiving News

"Americas Team" will roll out some throwback uniforms for their annual Thanksgiving Day matchup in 2022. On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys revealed the retro threads they plan to wear in their Week 12 contest against the New York Giants on November 24. "Keepin’ it classic with a throwback on Thanksgiving...
NFL
NBC Sports

Cowboys insider thinks Elliott's time in Dallas is done after 2022

Madden ratings aren't all that significant, but they do at least give a general idea of a given NFL player's notoriety. Based off that, Ezekiel Elliott earning the game's 10th-highest mark among running backs would suggest that he's still a talented and relevant star. That, apparently, is not the feeling...
DALLAS, TX
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Texas Sports
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Yardbarker

Robert Griffin III upset that Kyler Murray's new deal isn't fully guaranteed

On the surface, Kyler Murray’s new contract with the Arizona Cardinals certainly looks like a big win for the player. One former NFL quarterback is not so sure. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III thought Murray and his agents made a big mistake by accepting a contract offer that was not fully guaranteed. Griffin contrasted Murray’s deal with the one Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns, pointing out that Watson got a fully-guaranteed deal despite multiple allegations of sexual assault being public during negotiations.
GLENDALE, AZ
FOX Sports

NFL alternate uniforms: Cowboys, Giants, Pats, more

NFL season is right around the corner, and fans are going to be treated to some fresh looks when their teams take the field. That's thanks to the league's decision to get rid of its one-helmet rule, allowing teams more flexibility with their uniforms. Any team that wants to add a second helmet will have to make that decision by July 31, and several have already rolled in.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Latest Browns roster move hints at Deshaun Watson suspension

As the NFL season approaches, the Cleveland Browns find themselves in a bit of a bind at the quarterback position given the pending possible suspension for the recently added Deshaun Watson. If Watson were available, he would certainly be Cleveland’s starting quarterback to begin the season after the team gave...
CLEVELAND, OH
#Cowboys#American Football#Kevin Mike
Larry Brown Sports

Ezekiel Elliott facing uncertain future with Cowboys?

Ezekiel Elliott has been a mainstay with the Dallas Cowboys’ offense for six years, but one report suggest the upcoming seventh season may be the last. In an appearance on the Washington Football Talk podcast, 105.3 The Fan Cowboys insider Bobby Belt claimed that Elliott could turn in a vintage season in 2022 and still get cut after the season due to the size of his contract.
DALLAS, TX
RamDigest

DeSean Jackson Receives Rams Super Bowl Ring

DeSean Jackson's most recent NFL endeavors came in Las Vegas, but he's hit the gridiron jackpot in Los Angeles. Jackson was part of the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl ring bestowment ceremonies, as he showcased his nearly earned ring on his Instagram story. The veteran receiver, who remains a free agent, earned the first championship honor of his career despite being bid farewell from the Rams prior to the postseason, his last game in blue and yellow coming in October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cowboys The Latest Team To Reveal Special Helmets In 2022

The Dallas Cowboys will start their training camp for the 2022 NFL season on July 26 in Oxnard, California. Both their rookies and their veterans will report on the same date. The team hopes to have another crack at the playoffs after a disappointing finish to their campaign last season.
OXNARD, CA
Cowboys Country

Down on Dallas: Cowboys Low in ESPN 'Future Power Rankings'

Always in motion, the future is, except if you're the Dallas Cowboys on ESPN's future power rankings. The Worldwide Leader's prognosticators don't have much faith in America's Team as the future moves forward, placing them 20th of 32 in terms of their potential between the coming season and 2024. Criteria for the final grade included the quarterback and coaching situations, the rest of the roster, and drafting ability.
DALLAS, TX
RavenCountry

What Does Kyler Murray's New Deal Mean for Lamar Jackson?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Quarterback Kyler Murray reached a new deal with the Arizona Cardinals worth a reported $230.5 million over five years. Murray is now the NFL’s second highest-paid quarterback, making $46.1 million salary per season behind Aaron Rodgers ($50.3 million). Deshaun Watson was able to negotiate...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Dallas Cowboys All-Time Starting Defense

The Dallas Cowboys have produced the sport’s best players to step foot on the gridiron. Normally known for their offense, the 62-year-old franchise possessed some of football’s best defensive players. After listing the Cowboys’ all-time offense, why not build their all-time defense? The same rules apply. In...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Raiders Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent

Now is the time of the summer when we see NFL teams add some last-minute depth before training camp. The Las Vegas Raiders did just that today, signing veteran safety Matthias Farley. Farley spent last season with the Tennessee Titans, making 16 tackles and recovering one fumble in 17 games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

New Stadium in the Works for Popular NFL Team

A new stadium is in the works for a popular NFL team. According to a report by NEOtrans Blog, the Cleveland Browns are looking to build a new stadium versus renovating the existing FirstEnergy Stadium. It is reported that the Browns and Haslam Sports are targeting two sites that will cost over $1 billion.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Commanders, Giants

Browns WR Amari Cooper on if his former teammate WR CeeDee Lamb is ready to become the Cowboys No.1 receiver: “CeeDee’s been ready. [laughs] CeeDee’s been ready. Again, it’s just about opportunity. I think if Kellen (Moore) decides to feature him, he’s definitely ready to step up. CeeDee is a playmaker.” (Michael Gehlken)
NFL
