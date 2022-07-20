How would you answer these 5 key Cowboys questions?
Cory has a litany of Cowboys questions and concerns with less than a week to go before training camp begins. He answers them with help from Kevin & Mike in the podcast below and the video above.
Cory has a litany of Cowboys questions and concerns with less than a week to go before training camp begins. He answers them with help from Kevin & Mike in the podcast below and the video above.
All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.http://audacy.com/1053thefan
Comments / 0