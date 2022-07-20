UPDATED: Rothwell Leaving After A Dozen Years As Brophy Principal

FRAMINGHAM – It is with a heavy heart that I announce I have resigned from the Legislature to accept a position with the Biden-Harris Administration. It has been an honor of a lifetime to represent the people of Framingham. Whether it was scoring funding for the removal of water chestnuts in the Sudbury River –a hot topic on the campaign in 2018, nearly a lifetime ago — or passing language to better study payment in lieu of taxes — a topic I knew little about before running for office that I will continue to dedicate my energy towards — I am proud of the work I was able to do on Beacon Hill. Beyond that, however, I am most grateful for the partnerships I made here in Framingham with our strong leaders both in and outside of government.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO