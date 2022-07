FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham has activated its cooling centers as of today, July 19. They will remain active through July 23. There are three designated cooling centers for residents to beat the heat and cool down. Each location will have water, air conditioning, and other amenities available to help keep you cool and hydrated. All residents are welcome at any location during the designated hours. These are the regular hours of operation for each location, however, these locations will act as “cooling centers” between the dates above.

