PHOTO GALLERY: Images show Waterfront Park trashed during Beaufort Water Festival

BEAUFORT, S.C. (July 21, 2022) – Plans for The Search For Stuarts Town in The Point neighborhood of Beaufort are well underway. Dr. Chester DePratter, of University of South Carolina (Columbia), and Dr. Charles Cobb, of the Florida Museum of Natural History, will bring their crew of nine archaeological excavators to dig approximately 250 small shovel test holes in their search for the lost Scottish colony. This work will take place Aug. 8-12. Stuarts Town – whose exact location is not known but is in this area -- was settled by a colony of Scots in 1684. A town plan containing 220 lots was laid out, but it is likely that no more than 50 or 60 of those lots were taken up by settlers. The town contained a church, a fort, and an unknown number of houses by the summer of 1686.

