ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

ODC votes to expand area eligible for grants

By Kim Smith
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago

More business owners located downtown or interested in moving downtown could soon have more incentive to spruce up their buildings.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Odessa Development Corporation board unanimously voted to expand the geographic area eligible for infrastructure grants of up to $200,000 and facade grants of up to $25,000.

Right now, “Tier 1” businesses located between North Sam Houston and North Hancock Avenue and West Eighth Street and East Second Street are eligible for the grants.

If the city council endorses the ODC’s recommendations, the boundaries for those grants will expand to North Washington Avenue and North Tom Green Avenue and from West Ninth Street to West 1st Street.

The ODC also eliminated “Tier 3” and “Tier 4,” meaning all businesses between Bernice Avenue and Adams Avenue and from West 10th Street to West 1st Street would be considered “Tier 2” businesses and therefore eligible for infrastructure grants of up to $150,000 and facade grants of up to $18,750.

Downtown Odessa Executive Director Casey Hallmark had originally recommended the board expand “Tier 1’s” geography, but board member Chris Cole suggested eliminating the outer tiers for simplicity’s sake, noting all four tiers are considered downtown anyway.

Hallmark told the board she doesn’t think the ODC has ever received a grant request from a Tier 3 or Tier 4 business. Downtown Odessa has really been focused on Tier 1, particularly along Grant Avenue, she said.

“I think the emphasis was intended originally to be the main corridor of downtown and really getting that rehabbed and brought up to code and encourage economic development in that core area. We’re getting there. A lot of those businesses or buildings have participated in the grant,” Hallmark said.

By expanding Tier 1, Hallmark said the thought is they’ll “drum up” more interest in the grants.

“I think this is an enticing opportunity for potential investors to come in and now spread out a little bit more,” Hallmark said.

In other business, the board voted to terminate a Workforce Housing Infrastructure Program due to lack of interest. For the past few years, ODC has been offering grants to developers to pay for a portion of housing infrastructure costs in the hopes of making housing more affordable for the Odessa workforce.

However, city staff told the board Wednesday only $70,000 in grants have been awarded, leaving roughly $4.9 million available.

Last week ODC Chairman David Boutin said the board will discuss other potential programs in lieu of the housing infrastructure program.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs7.com

Ector County Coliseum potentially up for sale

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County commissioners will be discussing ownership of the Ector County Coliseum. At next Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners will be speaking to John Herriage with Copper Key Realty about representing Ector County in negotiations with a Florida based company for the proposed sale of the Coliseum.
ABC Big 2 News

TxDOT issues traffic alerts across the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued several traffic alerts for the following counties. Midland County One Westbound main lane of I-20 traffic will be open from 7 pm tonight to 6 am Friday, July 22nd as crews connect main lane detours to the north service road. Friday morning, […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Local non-profit hosts school supply drive

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -With the school year just around the corner, students will need school supplies, and Mission Agape raises school supplies for families that can’t afford it…. Mission Agape does many events to give food out throughout the year. During Christmas time, they also hand out toys. Before...
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Odessa, TX
Government
Odessa, TX
Business
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa drivers talk about falling gas prices

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Drivers in the Lone Star State are finally seeing some relief at the pump. AAA Texas says the statewide average for a gallon of regular gas is now $3.95, and some West Texas gas stations are beating that average. And while the record-breaking inflation doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Car tagging on the rise in Odessa neighborhood

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – People living in the 3600 block of Springbrook Drive in Odessa said their cars have been tagged by the same person multiple times since last year. They believe it’s connected to cars being broken into later that night after being tagged. Now they hope the person responsible stops, or police catch […]
ABC Big 2 News

Fundraiser planned on Tuesday for Midland shooting victim

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Midland is holding a fundraiser on Tuesday for a former employee. Richard Rose began working at the restaurant as a bartender when it first opened two years ago. The 32-year-old died on July 11th, after spending seven days in the hospital. Richard was shot in Midland on […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Tommy’s Express to offer free car washes

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Tommy’s Express in Odessa will be washing cars for free starting Friday, July 22nd to announce its new location at 3525 Faudree Road. According to a recent news release, this is the national franchise’s 10th location in Texas and the business plans to open another location by the spring of 2023 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odc#Grant Avenue#Infrastructure#Workforce Housing#West Eighth Street
ABC Big 2 News

McAlister’s Deli is giving away free tea today

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Tea lovers rejoice! McAlister’s Deli’s fans favorite time of the year is today: Free Tea Day. The fast-casual restaurant chain celebrates Free Tea Day by offering customers a free 32 oz. cup of their Famous Sweet Tea. Free Tea Day details include: Teas available for free include sweet tea, unsweet tea, […]
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Temp Says 103 Degrees But It’s Really 137 Degrees

The National Weather Service of Midland has measured the actual temperatures of a few common surfaces and hot they really are. You have always heard the saying it's so hot you could fry an egg on the sidewalk, I don't think that's just an old saying. With triple-digit temps being...
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating theft at optometrist clinic

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on July 13, the man pictured below visited three different optometrist clinics between 1:00 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. and stole 11 pairs of “high-end” glasses. In all, the man walked […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
ABC Big 2 News

Big Spring PD investigate sunglasses theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers is searching for a man who stole sunglasses that were valued up to $150.00. The crime took place on July 20th at Dickey’s BBQ located in the 2600 Block of South Gregg. When officers arrived, they learned that an unknown suspect stole a pair of Oakley sunglasses that were left by the register.
BIG SPRING, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Some in Midland are Tired of Beto

MIDLAND, TX — In Midland yesterday, some are tired of Beto O’Rourke. His campaign stop was interrupted by jeers and cheers from the opposition as O’Rourke attempted to calm the protestors by offering some of them an opportunity to speak. Watch:
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Porch Pirating over in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One individual in the Odessa area has been caught on camera stealing packages off of people’s front steps. According to US Package and Wrapping LLC, the state of Texas ranks 8th in most packages stolen back in 2021 with an average of over 1000 packages stolen each month across the state.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Big Spring authorities searching for missing woman

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman. Katherine Sue Hauman, 64, has not been seen since early May. According to the Big Spring Howard County Crimestoppers Facebook page, Hauman is a person of interest in an active Big Spring Police Department Investigation.
BIG SPRING, TX
cbs7.com

Man sentenced in 2020 Pleasant Farms murder

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Office of District Attorney Dusty Gallivan tells CBS7 that a man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on a murder charge. Michael Brian Thomas Hosch was arrested back in 2020 for the murder of Logan Ray Hatfield. Deputies were called to a...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Newswest9.com

Latin Kings of Comedy to visit Permian Basin on 20th anniversary tour

ODESSA, Texas — The Latin Kings of Comedy will be visiting the Permian Basin on August 5-6 as part of their 20th Anniversary comedy tour. Paul Rodriguez, Joey Medina, Dennis Gaxiola, Johnny Sanchez and Gilbert Esquivel will be performing. Odessa's event will be at Club Patron and the Monahans...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Big Spring man killed in Howard Co crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed Tuesday in a crash in Howard County. 26-year-old Tristen Anderson died at the scene. The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. on July 19 on N Midway Road, about 6 miles northeast of Big Spring. Investigators said...
HOWARD COUNTY, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
3K+
Followers
335
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy