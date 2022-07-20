ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Nightbreed Free Online

Cover picture for the articleCast: Craig Sheffer Anne Bobby David Cronenberg Charles Haid Hugh Quarshie. A troubled young man is drawn to a mythical place called Midian where a variety of monsters are hiding from humanity. Is Nightbreed on Netflix?. Unfortunately, Nightbreed is not on Netflix. But you can't go too wrong with...

Decider.com

Is ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Streaming On HBO Max or Netflix?

After selling nearly 12 million copies since its publication in 2018, the movie adaption of Where the Crawdads Sing is coming to theaters this weekend. Based on the mystery novel of the same name by Delia Owens, Where the Crawdads Sing follows two timelines. The first tells the story of a girl named Kya growing up in North Carolina in the 1950s, and the second follows the investigation of the murder of a local celebrity in that same North Carolina town. The two timelines slowly start to come together, but the resolution to this mystery may surprise you.
Where to Watch and Stream Tomorrow, When the War Began Free Online

Cast: Caitlin Stasey Rachel Hurd-Wood Phoebe Tonkin Deniz Akdeniz Lincoln Lewis. Ellie Linton, a teen from an Australian coastal town, leads her friends on an excursion to a camp deep in the woods, dubbed "Hell." Upon their return, the youths find that their town has been overrun by an enemy army, and their friends and family have been imprisoned. When the hostile invaders become alerted to their presence, Ellie and her friends band together to escape -- and strike back against -- this mysterious enemy.
Hugh Jackman Thinks Bringing Deadpool and Logan to Disney Plus is 'Questionable'

Disney's massive acquisition of Fox brought excitement to the comic book film fandom as it meant that characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four were finally headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it left some folks incredibly concerned for the R-rated Deadpool franchise given the fact that the House of Mouse has always been conscious of its family-friendly image.
David Cronenberg
Where to Watch and Stream Hellbound: Hellraiser II Free Online

Cast: Ashley Laurence Clare Higgins Kenneth Cranham Imogen Boorman William Hope. Doctor Channard is sent a new patient, a girl warning of the terrible creatures that have destroyed her family, Cenobites who offer the most intense sensations of pleasure and pain. But Channard has been searching for the doorway to Hell for years, and Kirsty must follow him to save her father and witness the power struggles among the newly damned.
Where to Watch and Stream Fuochi d'artificio Free Online

Cast: Leonardo Pieraccioni Vanessa Lorenzo Massimo Ceccherini Barbara Enrichi Mandala Tayde. Ottone, a professional dog sitter who's uncertain about most things in life, asks an analyst if he made the right decision love-wise while recounting the significant relationships he had with four women. Is Fuochi d'artificio on Netflix?. Fuochi d'artificio...
Where to Watch and Stream Asterix Conquers America Free Online

Cast: Roger Carel Pierre Tornade Henri Labussière Michel Tugot-Doris Robert Party. When marauding Romans capture - and catapult - their pal Getafix into lands unknown, the shrewd and cunning Asterix and his able sidekick Obelix spring into action! But their journey leads them to a strange and dangerous new world, where they must face a tribe of Indians, a stampeding herd of buffalo and a medicine man with designs on their magic potion!
Where to Watch and Stream (T)Raumschiff Surprise - Periode 1 Free Online

Cast: Michael Herbig Rick Kavanian Christian Tramitz Anja Kling Til Schweiger. Hundreds of years after humans have settled on Mars, Regulator Rogul and Lord Jens Maul, lead a force of Martians to Earth in order to conquer the planet. Queen Metaphor looks to the gay heroes aboard the spaceship Surprise -- Captain Kork, Mr. Spuck, and first engineer Schrotty.
Where to Watch and Stream National Treasure: Book of Secrets Free Online

Cast: Nicolas Cage Jon Voight Harvey Keitel Ed Harris Diane Kruger. Benjamin Franklin Gates and Dr. Abigail Chase re-team with Riley Poole and, now armed with a stack of long-lost pages from John Wilkes Booth's diary, Ben must follow a clue left there to prove his ancestor's innocence in the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.
TVGuide.com

New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies Coming in August

No, August isn't the month that Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power comes to Amazon Prime Video. That's September. But there are still several good Prime Video shows and movies ringing in August, including Ron Howard's film about the 2018 Thai cave rescue, Thirteen Lives, and the streaming debut of Paul Thomas Anderson's 2021 film Licorice Pizza. Both come out on Aug. 5.
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Nope’: Is Jordan Peele’s New Movie Streaming?

Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated third feature film, “Nope,” has finally arrived. The film follows Peele’s first two horror films as a writer/director, 2017’s “Get Out” and 2019’s “Us.” Known for his comedy and leading role in “Key and Peele,” Peele has quickly become a draw for fans as a filmmaker and “Nope,” unlike Peele’s first two films, leans heavily into the sci-fi genre with a blockbuster-sized budget. Peele reteamed with Daniel Kaluuya on the film, which finds a brother and sister duo trying to catch UFOs on camera.
TVGuide.com

The Ultimate Guide to What's on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, HBO Max, and More in July 2022

Some months like to keep you on your toes and save up all the big releases until the last minute. Not this July. The good people in charge of TV scheduling knew we'd be dealing with a hot one this year, so they went ahead and dropped most of this month's biggest releases early, giving us plenty to watch while we stay inside. Stranger Things 4 is already running up that hill, super-expensive action flick The Gray Man is throwing punches, a new season of What We Do in the Shadows is out of the shadows, and Better Call Saul is suiting up for its final few episodes (while we cry). But there are still a few more premieres on deck, including HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on July 28, Peacock's The Resort on July 28, and Amazon's Paper Girls adaptation on July 29. Then we get to do this all over again in August!
MCU's Hercules Actor on Possible Showdown with Thor: "He Seems Like a Small Guy"

Just when we thought Natalie Portman's return as Jane Foster or Lady Thor and Christian Bale's Gorr The God Butcher were already enough to hype up Thor: Love and Thunder, apparently, there's more. In a jaw-dropping post-credits scene, Zeus (Russell Crowe) was spotted monologuing while recovering after Thor pierced a hole in his chest. Later on, it was revealed that the God of Lightning was speaking to his Olympian son Hercules, who vowed to avenge his father.
