Where to Watch and Stream Nightbreed Free Online

Some months like to keep you on your toes and save up all the big releases until the last minute. Not this July. The good people in charge of TV scheduling knew we'd be dealing with a hot one this year, so they went ahead and dropped most of this month's biggest releases early, giving us plenty to watch while we stay inside. Stranger Things 4 is already running up that hill, super-expensive action flick The Gray Man is throwing punches, a new season of What We Do in the Shadows is out of the shadows, and Better Call Saul is suiting up for its final few episodes (while we cry). But there are still a few more premieres on deck, including HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on July 28, Peacock's The Resort on July 28, and Amazon's Paper Girls adaptation on July 29. Then we get to do this all over again in August!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO