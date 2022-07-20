First Avenue boots Chappelle to Varsity Theater after public outcry

Dave Chappelle looks on during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo credit Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

First Avenue has announced that Dave Chappelle's stand-up show for Wednesday night will be canceled and moved to the Varsity Theater following criticism the venue received.

"To staff, artists, and our community, we hear you, and we are sorry," First Avenue shared in a statement. "We know we must hold ourselves to higher standards, and we know we let you down."

The comedian has been under fire as of late following a number of controversial jokes he used in his Netflix stand-up specials.

Many have called for Netflix to cut ties with the long-time comedian, but the streaming platform has not taken action.

Some have been so upset with Chappelle that they have even tried to attack him, as one person did during one of the comedian's shows in California.

As for First Avenue, the venue shared in its statement that it knows some may not agree with the decision to cancel Chappelle's show and that those who disagree are welcome to send their feedback, but it is committed to making the venue one of the "safest spaces in the country."

Those who have tickets to Chappelle's show this evening should receive an email about transferring the tickets to the show to the Varsity Theater.