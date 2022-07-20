ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Elon Musk's Tesla Sold 75% of Its Bitcoin

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, it was announced in a Q2 update by Tesla that the electric car manufacturer had sold 75% of its bitcoin holdings. "As of the end of Q2, we have converted approximately 75% of our Bitcoin purchases...

Three Bitcoin Mining Downward Difficulty Adjustments In A Row

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1240: “Another downward difficulty adjustment is on the way.” Sign up for the newsletter here.Bit. Don't look now, but July 21, 2022, should bring a downward difficulty adjustment of around 5%, which will be the third consecutive downward adjustment and the fourth over the course of the last five difficulty epochs. Marking the longest streak of downward adjustments since this time in 2021, when miners were forced to unplug and migrate out of China as quickly as possible.
Bitcoin Maximalism Is The Way Of The Peaceful Warrior

This is an opinion editorial by Nozomi Hayase, a contributor at Bitcoin Magazine. Recently, prominent venture capitalist, Nic Carter of Castle Island Ventures, came under scrutiny on Bitcoin Twitter. He was piled on by Bitcoiners over controversy involving his firm’s investment in a company called Dynamic that uses a Web3 wallet platform.
Using Bitcoin To Establish VPN Connections Without Trusted Third Parties

This is an opinion editorial by Moustafa Amin, a technology leader with more than 20 years of professional experience across large organizations, service providers and telephone companies. Bitcoin is undoubtedly the world’s newest form of money. Governed by no central authority and controlled by no one, it represents the financial...
Elon Musk
Non-Profit ₿trust Is Funding New Bitcoin Developers In Africa

₿trust is locating, educating and paying new Bitcoin developers in Africa to decentralize contributors around the world. The non-profit has identified its founding member who will focus on custody solutions empowering Africans to hold their own keys. ₿trust hopes to expand the program internationally. ₿trust, a non-profit dedicated to furthering...
Drivechains Allow Sidechain Node Operators To Pay Miners To Mine — And More!

This is an opinion editorial by Shinobi, a self-taught educator in the Bitcoin space and tech-oriented Bitcoin podcast host. This time I'm going to be breaking down and discussing how drivechains work; they were initially proposed in 2015. Out of all the proposals discussed so far, drivechains are the oldest and the most fleshed out in terms of specific implementation details and design, documented in BIPs 300 and 301. Paul Sztorc, the creator of the concept, had a few chief design goals in mind, and while this is not at all comprehensive, here are a few:
