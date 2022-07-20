BREAKING: Elon Musk's Tesla Sold 75% of Its Bitcoin

This is an opinion editorial by Shinobi, a self-taught educator in the Bitcoin space and tech-oriented Bitcoin podcast host. This time I'm going to be breaking down and discussing how drivechains work; they were initially proposed in 2015. Out of all the proposals discussed so far, drivechains are the oldest and the most fleshed out in terms of specific implementation details and design, documented in BIPs 300 and 301. Paul Sztorc, the creator of the concept, had a few chief design goals in mind, and while this is not at all comprehensive, here are a few:

