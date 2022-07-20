Donatelli’s in Bloomfield closing its doors after 90 years Donatelli’s in Bloomfield closing its doors after 90 years

PITTSBURGH — After 90 years, the owner of Donatelli’s Italian Food Center in Bloomfield announced they will be closing its doors.

Owner Russell Donatelli shared the following statement on the store’s Facebook page:

“Unfortunately, we have been unable to find someone to buy our business and continue the tradition of serving the people of Bloomfield and greater Pittsburgh area our delicious homemade Italian food. Therefore, we will be closing our doors in the coming weeks. We will still be making homemade pasta, raviolis, sausage, and biscotti until we close the doors, which is anticipated to be sometime in August. On behalf of the Donatelli family and all our current and past employees, I would like to thank you for your support of our store over the years.”

