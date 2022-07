I am tired of hearing people complain about politicians who are in their senior years as well as those who may be younger but already have 20 or 30 years in office. Their solution is “term limits.” Guess what? We already have them. It’s called the power of the vote — first in primaries and then general elections. If your elected official is not representing those in your area or you feel that they have been in office too long, vote them out. Of course, many of the people that I hear making these comments say that they are only speaking of other politicians and not theirs.

SEMINOLE, FL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO