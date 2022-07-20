Kudo and Sheba: Rescue Pets of the Week

We have a ferret looking for a home! Kudo is 2 years old and neutered, and he's a sweet and energetic boy.

He loves all kinds of treats and is not a picky eater. He’s done well with young kids and has been housed with other ferrets in his past. Kudo even knows a few tricks such as giving kisses and sitting on your shoulder.

Kudo will require a large enclosure (at least 24-by-24-by-18-inches) with multiple levels; he'll need a lot of enrichment such as PVC piping, cardboard boxes, paper bags and even denim blue jeans for tunneling.

Ferrets do best in pairs or groups of the same sex. They are obligate carnivores and require a meat protein commercial diet. Snacks, such as chicken or turkey, are recommended; fruits and vegetables should be avoided.

Talk to a TCHS staff member about ferret care!

Sheba is searching for a home! This 7-year-old spayed mixed breed dog came to Tri-County Humane Society as a transfer from another facility. It’s unknown if Sheba has met other dogs, cats, or children in the past. (All introductions to new people, places, and pets should be slow and proper.)

Sheba is a sweetheart and has been very easygoing since her arrival. She is a big fan of being pet and brushed!

Check out the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe for supplies for Sheba, including treats (she loves all of them) and durable toys.

— These pets are available for adoption atTri-County Humane Society, presented as a public service of the St. Cloud Times.