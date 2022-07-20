How to help prevent Texas wildfires, according to NWS Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - High temperatures and drought conditions are continuing to fuel fires across North Texas.The Fort Worth Fire Department has seen a 780% increase in grass and brush fires compared to last July.From July 5 to the morning of July 22, they've responded to 467 grass and brush fires. During the same time period last year, there were 53."Firefighters are very resilient, but I will tell you, they've been very busy this year," said Craig Trojacek with FWFD. "Last year, we saw quite a bit of rain and this year, we've not seen any. So once this...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO