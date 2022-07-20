ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

How to help prevent Texas wildfires, according to NWS Fort Worth

By Caleb Wethington
 3 days ago
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s hot out in Texas and with that comes elevated fire danger in North Texas, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth is sharing...

KDAF

Seasonably hot Friday with low chance of storms in North Texas, NWS Fort Worth reports

DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports North Texas will see seasonably hot temperatures on Friday alongside some low storm chances. The heat is coming back before it ever really left or took a short break from beating down on the Lone Star State. “Another hot day is expected with highs near 100 and heat index values up to 105. There is a low chance for showers and thunderstorms across parts of North and East Texas.”
FORT WORTH, TX
agjournalonline.com

Heat sparks fires in Texas

A North Texas wildfire continued to grow earlier this week amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions after burning at least a dozen structures, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth was the largest active Texas wildfire as of Tuesday afternoon after blackening 6,000 acres, the Texas A&M Forest Service said.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

High temperatures and drought conditions fuel fires across North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - High temperatures and drought conditions are continuing to fuel fires across North Texas.The Fort Worth Fire Department has seen a 780% increase in grass and brush fires compared to last July.From July 5 to the morning of July 22, they've responded to 467 grass and brush fires. During the same time period last year, there were 53."Firefighters are very resilient, but I will tell you, they've been very busy this year," said Craig Trojacek with FWFD. "Last year, we saw quite a bit of rain and this year, we've not seen any. So once this...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Heat-Related Illness Calls Increase: Take Caution

While Fort Worth residents deal with heat-related problems, first responders are telling residents to be careful. Last week, MedStar Field Operations Supervisor George Church looked over the organization’s active heat-related calls. Among those calls was that of an elderly woman. Upon arriving at the woman’s southside home, Church found her case was dispatched as a possible heat stroke.
FORT WORTH, TX
KRLD News Radio

North Texas' extreme heat turns deadly

The extreme heat in North Texas, has now turned deadly. Dallas County Health has reported the first heat-related death in the county this year. The victim was a 66-year-old female with underlying health conditions who lived in Dallas. Health officials are stressing the importance of hydrating constantly and limiting your...
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

Crews make progress against Chalk Mountain wildfire

More than 30 agencies are joining forces to battle the Chalk Mountain wildfire in Somervell County near Glen Rose. The wildfire has covered more than 6,000 acres and destroyed 16 homes. Governor Greg Abbott visited Glen Rose to meet with local officials and to sign a new disaster declaration. The Governor says he's glad there have been no fatalities.
SOMERVELL COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Water Main Break Sends Water 40 Feet Into the Air

For the 182nd time over the last 30 days, City of Fort Worth Public Works Department members had to respond to a call about a broken water main disrupting traffic. Residents of the Arlington Heights district had reported the emergency after hearing the sound of water rushing in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Thunderstorms roll through North Texas Wednesday evening, leave behind damage

GAINESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A severe thunderstorm blew through parts of North Texas on Wednesday. Wednesday evening, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were in effect for some North Texas counties. There was substantial storm damage in Gainesville, where a Wendy's sign fell on the roof of a neighboring Taco Bell. According to the National Weather Service, there was more damage done in Wise County, including fallen trees.A house in Runaway Bay, located in Wise County, has severe damage after the storm Wednesday.The storms forced the Federal Aviation Administration to implement a Ground Stop for arriving flights at DFW Airport. While that order has been lifted, the FAA is still reporting flight delays Wednesday night.This story will be updated as more reports come in.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tree-Killing Beetle Spreads to 2 More Texas Counties

An invasive ash tree pest that has killed millions of trees across 35 U.S. states has now been confirmed in two new Texas counties - Morris and Rusk, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported Wednesday. With the addition of Morris and Rusk counties, the emerald ash borer beetle (EAB) has...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Heat, Fire Danger continue in North Texas ahead of midweek rain chances

DALLAS (KDAF) — Excessive, unrelenting heat continues in North Texas alongside Fire Danger on Wednesday ahead of midweek rain chances. NWS Fort Worth says the Excessive Heat Warning will continue through Wednesday night as Elevated Fire Danger continues. The weather center says, “Excessive heat warnings are in effect for...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

It's so hot in Texas that squirrels are splooting. Yes, splooting.

DALLAS — It's hot, y'all. And there really isn't any way of escaping it, even with a little rain across North Texas on Thursday. So perhaps we should take a page from our furry friends. No, not your dog. We're talking about squirrels. Accustomed to the elements, squirrels are...
DALLAS, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Poisonous Plant That Looks Like Harmless Flower Found Growing In Texas

A highly poisonous plant has been spotted in Texas and officials say it's growing in an area where residents can accidentally come into contact with it. The water hemlock plant has been found growing around White Rock Lake in Dallas, according to WFAA. It looks harmless — a small round cluster of white flowers — but the water hemlock plant packs a punch that's "highly toxic" and affects the central nervous system typically by ingesting it, although a reaction is possible via skin contact.
DALLAS, TX
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

