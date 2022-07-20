ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

See Every Outfit Brad Pitt Wore at 'Bullet Train' Premieres

By Entertainment Tonight
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrad Pitt is having a blast and...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Gwyneth Paltrow Shock: Brad Pitt Drove Actress' Marriage With Brad Falchuk To Breaking Point? Iron Man Actress Admits She Loves Angelina Jolie & Jennifer Aniston's Ex

Gwyneth Paltrow is, undeniably, one of the most sought-after actresses of her generation. After her “conscious uncoupling” with Chris Martin almost a decade ago, the Iron Man actress is now married to American TV writer Brad Falchuk. The pair were introduced in 2014 on the set of the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
OK! Magazine

Angie & The Russian Oligarch: The Inside Story Of The Billionaire At The Center Of The Actress' Nasty Court Battle With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt

Not only are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fighting about custody of their kids, but now the actor, 58, is angry after his ex sold her stake in their winery, Miraval,. As OK! previously reported, the 47-year-old sold her half of the Chateau Miraval company to Tenute del Mondo, which is owned by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler and part of Stoli Group, in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bullet Train#Actor
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Does Epic Karate Kick On Red Carpet At ‘Bullet Train’ Paris Premiere: Photos

Brad Pitt, 58, is still in fine form! The Curious Case of Benjamin Button star, 58, appeared on the Paris red carpet for the action/comedy flick premiere looking every bit the movie star. Brad rocked sunglasses, along with a casual dark jacket, gray tee shirt, and dark pants at the Monday, July 18 red carpet. When the Ed Astra actor playfully Karate kicked towards photogs snapping his snazzy appearance, his bright white sneakers took center stage.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Brad Pitt Rocks a Skirt on the Red Carpet

Brad Pitt showed off his legs at the Bullet Train premiere in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, opting for a knee-length skirt look on the red carpet. The famed actor paired a matching brown cardigan and skirt with a salmon-colored button-up shirt and finished the look with combat boots. Pitt's eye-catching ensemble also featured tortoise-shell sunglasses and his signature, long chains. ET has learned that New York-based Haans Nicholas Mott is the designer behind Brad Pitt's outfit.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Rocks A Skirt & Chunky Boots At Berlin ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere

The Bullet Train cast has stopped in Berlin, and star Brad Pitt brought the wow factor to the red carpet! The 58-year-old actor, who plays Ladybug, one of the assassins on the train, rocked a brown knee-length, rugged skirt for the German premiere of the film on July 19. Brad is part of a distinguished group of men who have rocked skirts on the carpet, including Pete Davidson and Kanye West, which can be seen in the above gallery. He paired the bold look with a muted pink button-up that was left untucked and a loose-fitting blazer made of the same material as the skirt. He accessorized with several layers of silver pendant necklaces and black sunglasses and completed the look with black combat boots. His several leg tattoos could be seen on his right shin and his left calf.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Meghan Markle Perfectly Styled Navy Shorts and a Black Jumpsuit During Her Day in NYC

Meghan Markle started her day in an all-black ensemble at the United Nations, but she didn't end her New York City trip with just one outfit. The Duchess of Sussex was photographed wearing two additional looks by paparazzi during her time in the Big Apple. Meghan showed exactly how to style shorts for a business lunch when she was snapped with feminist and friend Gloria Steinem in a white blouse, belted navy shorts, and tan heels. Meghan carried a tan clutch with her look, too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Reveals The Cheeky Reason Why He Wore A Skirt To The ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere In Germany

Brad Pitt can turn a head on the red carpet like no other Hollywood heavyweight — but his Berlin appearance for the premiere of his flick Bullet Train was on another level, adding some eyebrow-raising along with the neck-craning. The 58-year-old Oscar winner flaunted his unique sartorial choices by rocking a brown skirt for the event. While the outfit also included a rugged cardigan and black combat boots, it was certainly the knee-length garb that became the talk of the town!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Adele Cozies Up to Boyfriend Rich Paul on Summer Getaway to Sardinia: See Vacation Photos

Escaping the heat! Adele and her boyfriend, Rich Paul, jetted off to Europe for a romantic summer getaway. The Grammy winner, 34, and the sports agent, 40, were photographed boarding a boat on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia on Tuesday, July 19, beating the sweltering weather during a fun-filled day on the water. Adele dressed in a daring patterned set, which she accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses, while her beau donned a striped top and white pants.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy