See Every Outfit Brad Pitt Wore at 'Bullet Train' Premieres

The Bullet Train cast has stopped in Berlin, and star Brad Pitt brought the wow factor to the red carpet! The 58-year-old actor, who plays Ladybug, one of the assassins on the train, rocked a brown knee-length, rugged skirt for the German premiere of the film on July 19. Brad is part of a distinguished group of men who have rocked skirts on the carpet, including Pete Davidson and Kanye West, which can be seen in the above gallery. He paired the bold look with a muted pink button-up that was left untucked and a loose-fitting blazer made of the same material as the skirt. He accessorized with several layers of silver pendant necklaces and black sunglasses and completed the look with black combat boots. His several leg tattoos could be seen on his right shin and his left calf.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO