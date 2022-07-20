ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA: Top 5 things to watch out for during hot temps when it comes to your vehicle

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
The heat can be hard on our bodies and our cars.

News Center 7 spoke with Shawn Cobble, the supervisor of fleet operations at AAA about what to watch out for when it comes to our vehicles.

Cobble said crews are busy helping AAA members who are having trouble with their cars because of the heat.

He said the top five issues drivers are experiencing are these:

  • Tire issues. When it’s this hot, tire pressure can rise, making them more prone to popping. The rubber can also melt.
  • Batteries can die because the heat can severely damage their internal components.
  • Belts can break if they’re worn and they heat up and stretch.
  • Cars can overheat because they’re fluids are low.
  • Fuel pumps can fail, so even with high gas prices, Cobble says it’s good to keep a decent amount of fuel in your tank.

“The fuel pump is inside the fuel tank in most vehicles, so if you’re running low on gas, your fuel pump can heat up. So it’s best to keep it at, at least a half of tank or more to help keep it cooler and keep it from failing on you,” Cobble said.

So, what can you do? Cobble says keep the grill of your car, free of bugs and debris so it gets a lot of air, make sure you get your vehicle serviced and make sure you keep your fluids filled.

