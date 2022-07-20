ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

In Utica, a glimpse of Norman Rockwell’s two Americas

By Jules Struck
syracuse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the blue-walled galleries on the top floor of the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in Utica, history repeats itself. Liz McDowell sees it in the 3- by 5-foot painting of Ruby Bridges, a Black girl who braved the racist vitriol of white parents on her way to school in 1960. She sees...

www.syracuse.com

thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Watkins Glen (NY)

A little town between Niagara Falls and New York City, Watkins Glen is the ideal city to have a fun vacation experience in the Finger Lakes region. This city offers a wide assortment of activities for tourists, and it is built in such a way to keep its various visitors coming back for more.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
chronicle-express.com

Main Deck brings contemporary farm-to-table fare to Keuka Lake

New restaurant brings three food & beverage experiences to Penn Yan, with Main Deck Restaurant, Tunnel Bar Cocktail Lounge, and Scuttlebutts Casual Quick Service. PENN YAN — Main Deck, a new waterfront eatery located in Penn Yan, opened its doors on Wednesday, July 20. The former Top of the Lake location was redeveloped, following a purchase in late 2021 by Penn Yan native Tim Stuart. After several months of redesign and renovation, the Main Deck concept has been brought to life with three unique dining concepts — a restaurant, a patio lounge and bar, and take-away window service; with Stuart’s vision executed by a highly curated team of experienced professionals led by General Manager Brad Burritt and Executive Chef Jason Lambert.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Pizzeria Getting New Location & Name

One Geneva pizza shop is getting a new home. According to the Finger Lakes Times, Ciccino’s Pizzeria will be moving from its Exchange Street location to the former Rite Aid on Castle Street. Possibly being completed as early as September, the restaurant will take up half of the former pharmacy.
GENEVA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Candor New York native to be inducted into Hall of Fame, posthumously

A former Candor, N.Y. native, Fred Ahart, will be honored and remembered at the 2022 N.Y.S. Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Hall of Fame induction ceremony to be held in Lake Placid, N.Y. on July 27. Ahart passed away in July of 2020. He was 73. Ahart was a...
CANDOR, NY
NewsChannel 36

Savi Scout Cancer Treatment Technology in New York State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WENY) -- Clinicians and surgeons have been using new technology to test for breast tumors. The Upstate Cancer Center is the only hospital using this technology in New York State, currently. “It is a wireless form of localization,” Dr. Ranjna Sharma said. Dr. Sharma is the Chief...
CANCER
WETM 18 News

Overnight Cornell University fire prompts local response

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning fire at Cornell University resulted in a multi-department response to the university’s vet college. According to the Ithaca Fire Department, around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday Ithaca Fire responded to the Vet Research Tower on the campus for a laboratory on fire. Multiple fire departments arrived on the scene, […]
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

200,000 lb. Nuclear Submarine Condenser Makes Its Way Through the Finger Lakes

You may have noticed a rather large object traveling along the roadways of the Finger Lakes the last few days. A flatbed truck has been hauling a 200,000-pound condenser for a nuclear submarine from Batavia, where it was manufactured by Graham Corporation, to Albany. The condenser made its slow journey through the town of Phelps Thursday afternoon. After it reaches Albany, the condenser will travel the Hudson River down to New York Harbor, where it will be placed on a barge and transported to the Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.
PHELPS, NY
WETM

Heat Advisory in effect Sunday for portions of the Southern Tier

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:. …HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EDT SUNDAY EVENING…. WHAT…Heat index values up to 98 expected. WHERE…Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga and Broome counties. WHEN…From 1 PM to...
BINGHAMTON, NY
iheart.com

Missing RGH Nurse Found Dead

A nurse missing for the past 11 days has been found dead, according to a letter to staff from Rochester General Hospital officials this evening. The letter confirmed the death of Keri Heine, who was last seen leaving her home in Greece on July 10th. Greece Police Chief Michael Wood...
GREECE, NY
informnny.com

Chainsaw found outside Lewis County Fairgrounds

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a chainsaw. The tool was found along the fence outside of the fairgrounds on Bostwick Street in the Village of Lowville on July 23. If you believe the chainsaw is yours, you can...
LOWVILLE, NY

