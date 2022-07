FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The first day of school for Flint Community Schools is less than two weeks away and students are gearing up to head back to the classroom. The district sent out a letter to families on Thursday, July 21, reminding students the first day of class is on Wednesday, Aug. 3. In that letter, the district made the announcement they are recommending all students, faculty and staff where masks in all FCS buildings.

