New Orleans, Louisiana, is a wholly unique city, thanks to its French predominance, meld of cultures, and rare combination of laid-back attitude with elegant manners. Unpopular confession: I didn’t like New Orleans the first time I visited. But in my defense, I was there for work, and didn’t have much chance to savor the city. Then I met a dear friend who lived in Louisiana, and I enjoyed discovering the Big Easy with a local. And later I spent several days there with the most interesting person I’ve ever met, and that’s when I fell in love with New Orleans. Now I go back as often as I can. I could spend a lifetime there.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO