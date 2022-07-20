ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wintrust Business Lunch 7/20/22 – Terry Savage: Stocks rise, mortgage demand drops, and student loan debt forgiveness

By Pete Zimmerman
wgnradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSegment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about how the market is doing...

Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
FOXBusiness

Mortgage rates rise as eyes turn to next Fed rate hike

Mortgage rates increased once again this week as the market prepares for another interest rate hike after the Federal Reserve’s meeting later this month. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage average rate increased to 5.54% for the week ending July 21, 2022, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This was up from last week when the average 30-year mortgage rate averaged 5.51% and from last year when it averaged just 2.78%.
FOXBusiness

Mortgage demand hits 22-year low as loan applications continue to drop

Mortgage applications decreased last week, the third week in a row, as they now sit at the lowest level since 2000, according to a new survey. On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) released its weekly mortgage applications survey that found the Market Composite Index, which measures the volume of loan applications, decreased by 6.3% last week when adjusted to a seasonal basis.
Investopedia

Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - July 20, 2022: Rates dip

Rates on 30-year mortgages are down this week, having dropped an eighth of a percentage point below the 6% mark, which they had topped again last week. National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700-760, and no mortgage points.
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
Fortune

A closer look at the 40 housing markets at risk of a 15% to 20% home price decline

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Back in 2007, economist Edward Leamer published the now infamous research paper “Housing Is the Business Cycle.” It calculated that in the post–World War II era, eight recessions (out of 10) came after the U.S. housing market had entered into a “substantial” slowdown. Since then, we’ve had two more recessions: the Great Recession—which was set off by the bursting aughts housing bubble—and the COVID-19 recession, which did not come after a housing slowdown. So by the latest count, a housing slowdown has preceded nine out of the past 12 recessions.
Boston Globe

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates plunge in the biggest drop since 2008

(Bloomberg) — Mortgage rates in the United States have posted the biggest one-week decline since 2008. The average for a 30-year loan fell to 5.3%, the lowest in a month and down from 5.7% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. Buyers are getting a slight reprieve...
CBS DFW

Housing market chills as mortgage rates, prices scare buyers

NEW YORK (AP) — It's the summer that cooled off the housing market.Rising mortgage rates have combined with already high home prices to discourage would-be buyers. Mortgage applications have declined sharply. Sales of previously occupied homes have fallen for five straight months, during what is generally the busiest time of year in real estate.The rate on a 30-year mortgage averaged around 5.51% last week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac; a year ago it was close to 2.88%. The increase in rates is leaving buyers with some unwelcome options: pay hundreds of dollars more for a mortgage, buy a smaller...
FOXBusiness

Mortgage rates plummet amid recession fears

Mortgage rates plummeted over the last week as fears over a recession continue to rise, according to new data from Freddie Mac. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate dropped to 5.3% for the week ending July 7, 2022, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. That's down from 5.7% last week but up from 2.9% last year.
FOXBusiness

Tesla earnings, jobless claims and more: Thursday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Thursday that could impact trading. TESLA: Shares of the electric carmaker were up 2% in the premarket after the company announced that its second-quarter profits fell 32% from the previous quarter, but overall earnings were stronger than expected even as the manufacturer faced an uphill battle with plant closures in Shanghai and supply shortages. In an earnings call, the company said it netted $2.26 billion in profit for the quarter and stuck with a prediction of 50% annual vehicle sales growth over the next few years.
TheStreet

Harley-Davidson Stock: Bank of America Revs Up Warm Words

What does soaring economic uncertainty mean for the leisure brands/retailers industry?. It’s not good, Bank of America analysts say. “Our economists are now forecasting a mild recession in the second half of 2022, and we note the group of leisure brands and retailers we cover generally underperformed the S&P 500 during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.”
