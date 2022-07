The New England Patriots will go without an offensive or defensive coordinator in 2022. On Thursday, the team revealed official titles for the entire coaching staff. Matt Patricia will work as senior football advisor/offensive line coach while Joe Judge serves as an offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach. The Patriots ultimately decided against naming an offensive coordinator to replace Josh McDaniels, who left Foxboro to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. They haven't had an official defensive coordinator since the 2017 season.

