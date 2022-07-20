ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

A sober dive bar has just opened in the East Village

By Anna Rahmanan
Time Out New York
Time Out New York
 3 days ago
Imbibing establishments solely dedicated to the consumption of liquor-free spirits have been popping up all over town for quite some time now—but none have yet been fully able to embrace the character of the sorts of watering holes that, at one point in time, defined the essence of the city: dive...

fox5ny.com

East Village residents say Wingstop's fried chicken odor is unbearable

NEW YORK - Some East Village residents are complaining that their condos constantly smell like fried chicken--and they say a new Wingstop around the corner is to blame. "All day every day the residents get to smell chicken and french fries and feel like they’re wearing grease," says condo owner, Lawton Taylor. "And it’s not when we’re on our balcony it’s even when we’re sitting in our homes."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
purewow.com

The 20 Very Best Lobster Rolls in NYC

While you can get lobster rolls year-round, we’re of the firm belief that it’s not officially summer until you sink your teeth into the iconic crustacean-and-hot-dog-bun combo. And believe it or not, you don’t have to travel to Maine to get your hands on some great ones, thanks to these local spots dishing out their own delicious takes. In a range of prices and neighborhoods throughout the five boroughs, here are 20 of the very best lobster rolls in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in NYC in 2022

Some people love sushi and others loathe it. However, the interesting thing is that those who aren’t particularly fond of it usually haven’t experienced it at its best. There’s a huge difference between getting sushi at your local supermarket counter and having it prepared fresh. Especially by individuals who’ve dedicated their lives to learning how to do it properly. The truly great restaurants source their products from fresh sources on a daily basis. Below are 20 of the very best sushi restaurants in all of New York City. Whether you love sushi or not, you owe it to yourself to try at least a few of these out and see what you think.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
secretnyc.co

20 Best Italian Restaurants In NYC For Pasta, Pizza, And Authentic Meals

New York has plenty of options if you can’t make the trip to Italy to feed your cravings. Here you can find some of the best Italian restaurants in NYC! Some of the favorites have been around for decades showing just how good their Italian food can be and that you don’t need a fancy setting to enjoy something authentic. If you’re looking for some of the best classic Italian dishes around, check out this list below! Each of these locations gives off the perfect vibes and mood to ensure a great time out with friends or family.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
offMetro.com

5 Delicious Restaurants in Brooklyn You Should Try

I don’t know exactly why, but Brooklyn has always been my favorite borough in NYC. Maybe because of Brooklyn Bridge or Prospect Park, maybe because it’s so lively and crowded (it’s the most populous borough in the city with over 2.5 million people!), maybe because of all the things you can do in Brooklyn, or maybe it’s just because of the GOOD food, and the great restaurants.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

List of street closures for NYC Triathlon

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Over 3,000 racers are set to participate in the NYC Triathlon on Sunday. The race will kick off at 5:50 a.m. at West 81st Street and the Hudson River, and due to the volume of participants, some streets in Manhattan and the Bronx will be closed. Here is a list of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
offmetro.com

5 Most Unique Restaurants in Brooklyn You MUST Try This Year

I don’t know exactly why, but Brooklyn has always been my favorite borough in NYC. Maybe because of Brooklyn Bridge or Prospect Park, maybe because it’s so lively and crowded (it’s the most populous borough in the city with over 2.5 million people!), maybe because of all the things you can do in Brooklyn, or maybe it’s just because of the GOOD food, and the great restaurants.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hudson Reporter

Dine, Dance, & Delight in the Fun at La Festa Italiana 2022

Holy Rosary Church in Jersey City plans to cool down the August heat with a five-day splash of summer fun known as La Festa Italiana 2022. Starting Wednesday, Aug. 10, and running through Sunday, Aug. 14, from 5 pm-to-1l pm each night, the neighborhood surrounding Holy Rosary Church on 6th & Brunswick Streets will be a fun-filled block party of vendors selling a diversity of delicious dishes and dynamic dance bands playing Top-40 hits that promise families and friends fabulous memories to last a lifetime.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Time Out New York

See free opera concerts on a Brooklyn stoop this summer

New York comes to life in the summer, when the world is truly a New Yorker’s stage and the streets often become alive with performance and energy. If you’ve been lucky enough to scope out or stumble upon a performance by The Opera Next Store, an opera company created in summer 2020 to help bring live performance back to New York, you know that this immersive live music is what makes the heat of the city worth staying in.
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out Global

5 top-tier seafood towers to feast on in NYC

A seafood tower is a culinary expression of celebration. It is the ingestible equivalent of flinging confetti into the air, but instead of bits of glitter, shredded paper or varied plastics, oysters, clams, shrimp and lobster land elegantly arranged on darling tiered trays. The tiers are key; anything else and it is but a platter, a plate or sometimes a basket, though plateau is also acceptable parlance and a fishbowl concept could be interesting. But a seafood tower, per se, promises abundance and signals joy. You’ll seldom be offered a seafood tower while waiting for the subway or at the reading of a will, but you can find them at a smattering of waterside restaurants, nautically inclined bars and even landlocked spots that simply embrace and promote splendor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Lower Manhattan has two new public plazas you can chill in

It's a big deal for New York to get a brand new green space that is open to the public—let alone two different ones on the same day!. Rapkin-Gayle Plaza, at the intersection of Grand and Lafayette Streets, and Manuel Plaza, on East 4th Street between Bowery and Lafayette Street, are officially open to to the public, adding open space to a neighborhood that very much needs it.
MANHATTAN, NY
Time Out New York

NYC pools will stay open late tonight!

Have you been outside today yet? Brace yourself: it is sweltering hot. Although this new interactive map highlighting nearby cooling centers might help you deal with today's unbearably high temperatures, there's nothing quite like dipping into a refreshing pool—which is why the city has decided to extend hours at all of their Olympic- and intermediate-sized outdoor pools yesterday and today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
